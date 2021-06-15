OnePlus Nord N200 5G launched with 90Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery, triple cameras

OnePlus Nord N200 5G launched in the US

OnePlus Nord N200 5G has finally been unveiled in the US. The much awaited smartphone was launched after numerous leaks and rumours barely a few days after the Shenzhen-based tech giant revealed the Nord CE 5G in India. The OnePlus Nord N200 succeeds the Nord N100 as the latest budget 5G smartphone in OnePlus’ arsenal.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G Price

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G’s price is set at $239.99 (Roughly Rs 17,600) for the sole 4GB/64GB model. The phone is available in black and silver colour options. The phone is currently listed on the e-commerce website B&H Photo Video (Obtained via Pricebaba) and will be available for pre-order on June 25. There is no word on N200 5G’s launch in India, but it isn’t likely to arrive in the country considering its successor also skipped India.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G Specifications

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 64GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The Nord N200 runs on Android 11 with OnePlus’ custom OxygenOS skin. The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support through a USB Type-C port.

The phone sports a 6.49-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen also features a pixel density of 405ppi and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Nord N200 5G also boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader and supports Face Unlock.

On the back, the Nord N200 5G opts for a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP monochrome camera. The module also includes an LED flash. On the front, the Nord N200 gets a 16 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options on the Nord N200 include 4G, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, a headphone jack, and more.