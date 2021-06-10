OnePlus Nord CE launch In India today at 7 pm: Where to watch the live-stream, specs, expected price

OnePlus Nord CE price in India is expected to be around Rs 22,000.

OnePlus Nord CE India launch time is scheduled for 7 pm on June 10. The company will announce its second Nord smartphone in India which takes on the likes of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, iQOO Z3, Mi 10i, etc. OnePlus Nord CE price in India is expected to be around Rs 22,000. Ahead of the launch, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming smartphone under Rs 25,000 in India.

OnePlus Nord CE launch in India: Where to watch the live-stream

OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch event is scheduled to start at 7 pm IST. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone will launch virtually alongside the OnePlus TV U1S series. Interested viewers can watch the OnePlus Nord CE India launch live-stream via the company’s official YouTube channel and other social media platforms. You can also click on the video link below to watch OnePlus Nord 5G India launch event today at 7 pm.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India (expected)

The Nord 2 India price is expected to be a couple of thousand rupees lower than the original Nord. We can expect the device to launch in India for around Rs 22,000 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. OnePlus Nord price in India at launch was Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant. The company could also launch 8GB and 12GB variants in India.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications