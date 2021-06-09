OnePlus Nord CE 5G full specs leaked ahead of tomorrow's launch

OnePlus is set to launch its second Nord phone in India tomorrow, June 10. While OnePlus has teased a few specifications about the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G, most specs of the device are unconfirmed. However, a recent teaser gives us the most detailed look at the phone yet.



OnePlus Nord Core Edition 5G pic.twitter.com/9ovnqoXxKL

— Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 8, 2021

Tipster Evan Blass recently shared a promo video of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, revealing key details about the device. But before we discuss the details of the promo video, let’s check out all the information about the OnePlus Nord CE 5G that has been confirmed.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications

First off, the OnePlus Nord will pack a sizeable 4,500 mAh battery with a Warp Charge 30T Plus adapter in the box. The phone will opt for a 64 MP triple-camera setup on the back. OnePlus has also confirmed the presence of a 90Hz AMOLED panel with presumably a Full HD+ resolution. The back panel of the device has also been revealed, confirming the Blue Void colour option.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Expected Specifications

However, the most teaser by Blass goes into more detail about the device. The video shows two more colour options, including Charcoal Ink and what looks to be an iridescent silver finish. The phone will also feature a slim 7.9mm body. Lastly, it will be powered by a Snapdragon 750G SoC, which puts it under the original OnePlus Nord (Review).

The OnePlus Nord Core Edition or CE 5G is expected to fall in or around the 20K segment as the original OnePlus Nord starts from Rs 24,999 in India. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be unveiled in India on June 10, with pre-orders going live on 11 and the first open sale starting on June 16.