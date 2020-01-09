App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 11:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus announces Optimized Charging, aims at protecting the smartphone from overcharging at night

The OnePlus smartphone would resume charging only 100 minutes before the user’s expected wake up time.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OnePlus has announced a new software feature for charging called ‘Optimized Charging’. The feature is designed to defer the battery drain rate optimally without affecting the user experience.

The feature will be handy for users who tend to charge their smartphones overnight. With ‘Optimized Charging’ enabled, the OnePlus smartphone will suspend charging at 80 percent, even when it is connected to a charger. The OnePlus smartphone would resume charging only 100 minutes before the user’s expected wake up time.

How does the ‘Optimized Charging’ feature work? OnePlus states that the feature uses the OnePlus’ user sleep cycle detection feature to temporarily suspend charging. The smartphone will learn the user’s wake up time and should hit 100 percent charge as they take it off the charger.

Close

‘Optimized Charging’ is an opt-in feature that can be enabled or disabled in the Settings app. To do so, open the Settings app > Battery > turn on Optimized Charging. OnePlus claims that the smartphone will learn the user’s daily routine and collect relevant data, which is stored on the device only.



Once enabled, users can see that Optimized Charging is active on the Battery icon and a muted notification will be displayed in the drop-down notification to help users understand this state and to provide a toggle to end this state, i.e., resume charging. If you want your phone to charge to 100% immediately, you can disable Optimized Charging by tapping the "Continue Charging" button in the drop-down notification.

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 11:35 am

tags #gadgets #OnePlus #smartphones

