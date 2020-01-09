OnePlus announces Optimized Charging, aims at protecting the smartphone from overcharging at night

OnePlus has announced a new software feature for charging called ‘Optimized Charging’. The feature is designed to defer the battery drain rate optimally without affecting the user experience.

The feature will be handy for users who tend to charge their smartphones overnight. With ‘Optimized Charging’ enabled, the OnePlus smartphone will suspend charging at 80 percent, even when it is connected to a charger. The OnePlus smartphone would resume charging only 100 minutes before the user’s expected wake up time.

How does the ‘Optimized Charging’ feature work? OnePlus states that the feature uses the OnePlus’ user sleep cycle detection feature to temporarily suspend charging. The smartphone will learn the user’s wake up time and should hit 100 percent charge as they take it off the charger.

‘Optimized Charging’ is an opt-in feature that can be enabled or disabled in the Settings app. To do so, open the Settings app > Battery > turn on Optimized Charging. OnePlus claims that the smartphone will learn the user’s daily routine and collect relevant data, which is stored on the device only.