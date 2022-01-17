MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro vs iQOO 7 Legend vs Realme GT 5G: Comparing India's best flagship killers

Which of these smartphones do you think is India's best flagship killer?

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2022 / 02:09 PM IST

OnePlus just dropped a new smartphone in India’s affordable flagship segment. For a price of Rs 42,999, the OnePlus 9RT brings flagship specifications, making it one of the country’s first flagship killers to debut in 2022.

However, the OnePlus 9RT (Review) is not alone in this space, with stiff competition coming from the iQOO 7 Legend and Realme GT 5G. Additionally, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is also set to arrive in India next week and will likely fall in the same price range (Around Rs 40,000). So, here is a detailed comparison of all four devices to give you a better idea of how they stack up.

OnePlus 9RT vs Realme GT 5G vs Xiaomi 11T  Pro vs iQOO 7 Legend
ModelXiaomi 11T ProOnePlus 9RTRealme GT 5GiQOO 7 Legend
ChipsetSnapdragon 888Snapdragon 888Snapdragon 888Snapdragon 888
Display6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, Dolby Vision6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+
RAM8GB / 12GB LPDDR58GB / 12GB LPDDR58GB / 12GB LPDDR58GB / 12GB LPDDR5
Storage128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1128GB/256GB UFS 3.1128GB/256GB UFS 3.1128GB/256GB UFS 3.1
Rear Camera108 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4 (Telephoto Macro)50 MP, f/1.8 with OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 2 MP (Macro)64 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.3(Ultrawide) + 2 MP (Macro)48 MP, f/1.8 with OIS + 13 MP, f/2.5 (Telephoto) + 13 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide)
Front Camera16 MP with f/2.5 Aperture16 MP with f/2.4 Aperture16 MP with f/2.5 Aperture16 MP with f/2.0 Aperture
Battery5,000 mAh, 120W Wired Charging4,500 mAh, 65W Wired Charging5,000 mAh, 65W Wired Charging4,000 mAh, 66W Wired Charging
SoftwareOxygenOS based on Android 12Android 11, MIUI 12.5 (Upgradeable to Android 12)Android 12, Realme UI 3.0Android 11, Funtouch 11.1 (Upgradeable to Android 12)
Starting PriceTBDRs 42,999Rs 37,999Rs 39,990

What are the differences?

When it comes to performance, it is hard to tell which of these devices will come on top as all three smartphones feature similar specifications. But it is safe to say that you are going to get the best performance out of all four handsets.

Close

Related stories

It is safe to say that the larger battery on the Xiaomi 11T Pro will help it deliver more screen on time than the other three devices. The iQOO 7 Legend, on the other hand, has the smallest battery of the three phones. Additionally, the Xiaomi 11T Pro also close to doubles the charging speed, so not only are you getting a bigger battery, but significantly faster charging as well.

Realme GT 5G

In terms of the display, all four phones are pretty evenly matched. However, the OnePlus 9RT offers the highest peak brightness of the lot, while the iQOO 7 Legend boasts the highest touch sampling rate while gaming. Furthermore, the Xiaomi 11T Pro’s panel supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, while the OnePlus 9RT and iQOO 7 Legend also offer HDR10+ support.

iQOO_7

Of the four devices on the list, the iQOO 7 Legend is the only one that ditches a gimmicky macro camera for a highly reliable camera setup. Additionally, the main cameras on the OnePlus 9RT and the iQOO 7 Legend offer OIS for better video stabilization. First off, the main camera on all four devices uses mid-tier camera sensors by Samsung and Sony, falling short of flagship-grade. Looking at their specs, we’d recommend the Xiaomi 11T Pro for photos, the OnePlus 9RT for videos, and the iQOO 7 Legend for an overall reliable camera setup.

Also Read: Realme GT 5G Review: Enough muscle to leave the competition in the dust?

iQOO 7 Legend Review: Not quite legendary but still remarkably good for its price
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #iQOO #OnePlus #Realme #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Jan 17, 2022 02:09 pm

