OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro vs iQOO 7 Legend vs Realme GT 5G: Comparing India's best flagship killers

OnePlus just dropped a new smartphone in India’s affordable flagship segment. For a price of Rs 42,999, the OnePlus 9RT brings flagship specifications, making it one of the country’s first flagship killers to debut in 2022.

However, the OnePlus 9RT (Review) is not alone in this space, with stiff competition coming from the iQOO 7 Legend and Realme GT 5G. Additionally, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is also set to arrive in India next week and will likely fall in the same price range (Around Rs 40,000). So, here is a detailed comparison of all four devices to give you a better idea of how they stack up.

Model Xiaomi 11T Pro OnePlus 9RT Realme GT 5G iQOO 7 Legend Chipset Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 888 Display 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, Dolby Vision 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+ 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+ RAM 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 Rear Camera 108 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4 (Telephoto Macro) 50 MP, f/1.8 with OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 2 MP (Macro) 64 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.3(Ultrawide) + 2 MP (Macro) 48 MP, f/1.8 with OIS + 13 MP, f/2.5 (Telephoto) + 13 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) Front Camera 16 MP with f/2.5 Aperture 16 MP with f/2.4 Aperture 16 MP with f/2.5 Aperture 16 MP with f/2.0 Aperture Battery 5,000 mAh, 120W Wired Charging 4,500 mAh, 65W Wired Charging 5,000 mAh, 65W Wired Charging 4,000 mAh, 66W Wired Charging Software OxygenOS based on Android 12 Android 11, MIUI 12.5 (Upgradeable to Android 12) Android 12, Realme UI 3.0 Android 11, Funtouch 11.1 (Upgradeable to Android 12) Starting Price TBD Rs 42,999 Rs 37,999 Rs 39,990

What are the differences?

When it comes to performance, it is hard to tell which of these devices will come on top as all three smartphones feature similar specifications. But it is safe to say that you are going to get the best performance out of all four handsets.

It is safe to say that the larger battery on the Xiaomi 11T Pro will help it deliver more screen on time than the other three devices. The iQOO 7 Legend, on the other hand, has the smallest battery of the three phones. Additionally, the Xiaomi 11T Pro also close to doubles the charging speed, so not only are you getting a bigger battery, but significantly faster charging as well.

In terms of the display, all four phones are pretty evenly matched. However, the OnePlus 9RT offers the highest peak brightness of the lot, while the iQOO 7 Legend boasts the highest touch sampling rate while gaming. Furthermore, the Xiaomi 11T Pro’s panel supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, while the OnePlus 9RT and iQOO 7 Legend also offer HDR10+ support.

Of the four devices on the list, the iQOO 7 Legend is the only one that ditches a gimmicky macro camera for a highly reliable camera setup. Additionally, the main cameras on the OnePlus 9RT and the iQOO 7 Legend offer OIS for better video stabilization. First off, the main camera on all four devices uses mid-tier camera sensors by Samsung and Sony, falling short of flagship-grade. Looking at their specs, we’d recommend the Xiaomi 11T Pro for photos, the OnePlus 9RT for videos, and the iQOO 7 Legend for an overall reliable camera setup.

