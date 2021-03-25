OnePlus 9 Pro vs Vivo X60 Pro+: Specifications, features compared

Vivo and OnePlus recently unveiled two new flagship series in India. The Vivo X60 series and the OnePlus 9 series arrive with impressive spec sheets and features. Today, we’ll be comparing the top phones in both the Vivo X60 and OnePlus 9 series, namely the OnePlus 9 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+.

Model Vivo X60 Pro+ OnePlus 9 Pro Chipset Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 888 Display 6.56-inch FHD+ OLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate, 398ppi, HDR10+ 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid 2.0 LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate, 525 ppi, HDR10+ RAM 12GB LPDDR5 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB UFS 3.1 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 Rear Camera 50 MP, f/1.6 with OIS + 48 MP (Ultrawide) with Gimbal Stabilisation + 32 MP, f/2.1 (Telephoto) + 8 MP, f/3.4 (Periscope) with OIS 48 MP, ƒ/1,8 with OIS+ 50 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 8 MP, f/2.4 (Telephoto) + 2 MP (Monochrome) Front Camera 32 MP with f/2.5 Aperture 16 MP with f/2.4 Aperture Battery 4,200 mAh, 55W Wired Charging 4,500 mAh, 65W Wired Charging, 50W Wireless Charging Software Android 11, Funtouch OS 11.1 Android 11, OxygenOS 11 Price (Rs) 69,990 64,999 | 69,999

Design and Build

In terms of the design, the OnePlus 9 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+ feature a premium metal and glass construction. However, the OnePlus 9 Pro comes in a mirror gloss or matte finish, while the Vivo X60 Pro+ arrives in a soft vegan leather finish. While both phones follow the same traditional design, the 9 Pro’s IP68 rating for dust and water resistance lends it a bit of an advantage in build quality.

Display

Both phones have pretty capable displays, with high refresh and touch sampling rates. However, that’s where the similarities end. Apart from being slightly larger, the OnePlus 9 Pro’s screen also features a higher resolution. Additionally, OnePlus’ LTPO screen can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz. The 9 Pro’s screen is one of the best you’ll find on a smartphone, while the X60 Pro+ is just about average for a flagship.

Performance and Software

For performance, both phones use the Snapdragon 888 SoC and can be configured with similar RAM and storage. OnePlus does have two RAM and storage options, while the company claims new cooling tech can help the phone maintain peak performance for longer. In terms of software, both the X60 Pro+ and OnePlus 9 Pro run Android 11 with their own custom skins, although OxygenOS is up there as one of the best Android skins, while FunTouchOS is often seen as the bane of Vivo phones.

Battery

When it comes to battery life, the OnePlus 9 Pro offers a higher battery capacity than the Vivo X60 Pro+. Additionally, the scalable refresh rate enables better battery management. Moreover, the 9 Pro also has faster charging and supports fast wireless charging.

Cameras

We are yet to test camera performance on both phones, but going by the spec sheets, it is easy to get excited. Straight off the bat, the Vivo X60 Pro+ will have a bit of an advantage in zoom performance and stabilization, with OIS on the main and periscope camera and gimbal stabilization on the ultrawide. The OnePlus 9 Pro is no slouch as well, capable of 4K video at up to 120fps and offering natural colour calibration courtesy of its partnership with Hasselblad.

Conclusion

On balance, the OnePlus 9 Pro seems like the clear winner in this comparison. Even, if you grant camera performance to the Vivo X60 Pro+, it is primarily only better in niche scenarios that may be of little interest to regular consumers. While the 9 Pro, on the other hand, has a better display, an IP rating, better battery life, and significantly better software.