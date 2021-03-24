OnePlus 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21+: Full specs comparison

After all the rumours, leaks, and teasers, OnePlus finally unveiled its 2021 flagships. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro bring big improvements over their predecessors across the board, whether it is in performance or camera departments.

The OnePlus 9 Pro, in particular, features all the bells and whistles of a premium smartphone, but how does it fare when pitted against its Samsung counterpart, the ‘Galaxy S20+’?

Model Samsung Galaxy S21+ OnePlus 9 Pro Chipset Snapdragon 888 / Exynos 2100 Snapdragon 888 Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, 394 ppi 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid 2.0 LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, 525 ppi RAM 8GB LPDDR5 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 Rear Camera 13 MP, ƒ/1,8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 64 MP, f/2.0 (Telephoto) 48 MP, ƒ/1,8 + 50 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 8 MP, f/2.4 (Telephoto) + 2 MP (Monochrome) Front Camera 10 MP Sony IMX471 with f/2.2 Aperture 16 MP Sony IMX471 with f/2.4 Aperture Battery 4,800 mAh, 25W Wired Charging, 15W Wireless Charging 4,500 mAh, 65W Wired Charging, 50W Wireless Charging Software Android 11, One UI 3.1 Android 11, OxygenOS 11 Price (Rs) 81,999 | 85,999 64,999 | 69,999

Design

The build quality of both these devices is pretty solid, the glass and metal construction coupled with the IP68 rating, make them pretty versatile devices. While the design is anyone’s game, there are a few differences here. On the front, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ has a flat-screen, while the OnePlus 9 Pro opts for a curved panel.

Additionally, the Galaxy S21+ is available in a matte finish, while the OnePlus 9 Pro comes in glossy or matte back panels. Lastly, the camera bump on the Galaxy S21+ flows over the edge of the phone, making it seamlessly integrate with the overall design. The OnePlus 9 Pro has the more traditional camera bump we’ve grown accustomed to.

Display

Both the OnePlus 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21+ have similarly-sized AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, that’s about where the similarities between the two devices end, the OnePlus 9 Pro features a QHD+ panel as well as a higher pixel density as compared to the S21+’s FHD+ screen. Moreover, the 9 Pro also has an adaptive refresh rate that can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz depending on the app. The AMOLED display on the S21+, on the other hand, can scale between 48Hz to 120Hz.

Performance

OnePlus devices have always excelled in terms of performance, but the difference would be minuscule when pitted against the Snapdragon version of the Galaxy S21 Plus. However, the Exynos Galaxy S21+ model, which is available in India, cannot keep pace with its Snapdragon counterpart, which suggests the OnePlus 9 Pro will have a leg up in performance. Additionally, given its lower price, the 9 Pro also offers more bang for your buck, when it comes to performance.

Cameras

While the Galaxy S21+ has an impressive set of cameras, we are yet to take the OnePlus 9 Pro through its paces. However, you can expect big improvements considering they have been upgraded from the already impressive 8 Pro, which could go head-to-head with some of the very best. But while the final victor here is still undecided, the camera hardware on the OnePlus 9 Pro does seem to have an edge over the S21+’s older camera hardware. In terms of video, the OnePlus 9 Pro can do 4K at 120fps, but the S21+ can record 4K at 60fps on both the front and rear cameras.

Battery

When it comes to battery capacity, Samsung certainly has the upper hand, although the ability to scale between 1Hz and 120Hz should give the 9 Pro a slight advantage in power efficiency. There shouldn’t be much of a difference in battery life between the two devices. However, the OnePlus 9 Pro is well ahead in terms of charging, with much faster wired and wireless charging. Additionally, the OnePlus 9 Pro also comes with a charging adapter in the box.