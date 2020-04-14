App
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 07:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro pricing revealed through UK-based E-retailer hours before launch

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro expected price in India will be less than the price listed on John Lewis.

Carlsen Martin

The OnePlus 8 series is set to launch later today. Despite rumours about the OnePlus 8 Lite, only two smartphones will arrive under the OnePlus 8 series – OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. While OnePlus has only confirmed some details of its upcoming flagship series, almost all the details of the two phones have been revealed through leaks.

Now, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have been listed on UK-based E-retailer John Lewis. The listing confirms two variants of the OnePlus 8 series, which are in-line with previous reports. The devices are listed in two colours, including – Glacial Green and Onyx Black.

According to the listing, the OnePlus 8 will be priced at £599 (Approx. Rs 57,300) for the entry-level 8GB/128GB configuration. The top-end 12GB/256GB OnePlus 8 model could be priced at £699 (Approx. Rs 66,900). John Lewis also lists the OnePlus 8 Pro’s price as £799 (Approx. Rs 76,500) for the 8GB/128GB configuration, while the 12GB/256GB model is priced at £899 (Approx. Rs 86,000).

It’s worth noting that the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro listing on this E-commerce platform cannot be opened or added to a cart. If these prices are accurate, the OnePlus 8 series will also receive a significant bump in price over its predecessor.

Last year, OnePlus launched its first-true flagship in the OnePlus 7 Pro, ditching the flagship killer name synonymous with the brand. With the OnePlus 8 series, the brand seems to be doubling down on the premium smartphone experience and ditching the flagship killer status altogether. The OnePlus 8 launch price in India could be less than the listed UK price, but even then you can expect a significant bump over the OnePlus 7 series.

You can check out all the expected details of the OnePlus 8 series as well as catch the official livestream here.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 07:34 pm

tags #OnePlus #smartphones

