OnePlus 6 to have iPhone-like notch, will retain headphone jack

OnePlus 6 will have an Apple iPhone X-like notch at the top of the display, company co-founder Carl Pei has confirmed.

Speaking to tech news website The Verge, Pei said having a notch at the top was only possible by making modifications to smartphone’s front camera, sensors, notification light and earpieces.

The company co-founder said that notch on the iPhone X is larger as it has to accommodate the FaceID apparatus. The notch on OnePlus 6 is smaller than iPhone X’s but is larger than the one on Essential PH1, which is one of the first Android-based smartphones to feature a notch.

Pei said the notch’s dimensions are 19.616mm x 7.687mm, keeping the screen-to-body ratio at 90 percent.



You've been **cough cough** good sports with this, so I suppose you do deserve /something/. Just remember: #yousawitherefirst pic.twitter.com/AWCHYZKJJE

— Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 27, 2018

According to media reports, users will not see the notch when the video is playing. The clock will be placed on top-left side of the screen, possibly to make way for more icons.

Hours earlier, Evan Blass, a Twitter personality popular for leaking smartphone images shared a picture showing the rear side of OnePlus 6.

The image also shows presence of, what looks like a 3.5mm audio jack, a speaker at the bottom along with a type-C USB port.

There could be more information from OnePlus in the coming weeks, reports speculate.