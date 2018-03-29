OnePlus 6 to have iPhone-like notch, will retain headphone jack

The new flagship smartphone will feature an iPhone X-like notch at the top, co-founder Carl Pei has confirmed
OnePlus 6 will have an Apple iPhone X-like notch at the top of the display, company co-founder Carl Pei has confirmed.
Speaking to tech news website The Verge, Pei said having a notch at the top was only possible by making modifications to smartphone’s front camera, sensors, notification light and earpieces.
The company co-founder said that notch on the iPhone X is larger as it has to accommodate the FaceID apparatus. The notch on OnePlus 6 is smaller than iPhone X’s but is larger than the one on Essential PH1, which is one of the first Android-based smartphones to feature a notch.
Pei said the notch’s dimensions are 19.616mm x 7.687mm, keeping the screen-to-body ratio at 90 percent.
You've been **cough cough** good sports with this, so I suppose you do deserve /something/. Just remember: #yousawitherefirst pic.twitter.com/AWCHYZKJJE
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 27, 2018
Hours earlier, Evan Blass, a Twitter personality popular for leaking smartphone images shared a picture showing the rear side of OnePlus 6.
The image also shows presence of, what looks like a 3.5mm audio jack, a speaker at the bottom along with a type-C USB port.
There could be more information from OnePlus in the coming weeks, reports speculate.Huawei also launched the P20 and the P20 Pro, on Tuesday, priced at 649 euro (around Rs 52,250) and 899 euro (around Rs 72,400), respectively. Both these phones have a notch.