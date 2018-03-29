App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Mar 29, 2018 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 6 to have iPhone-like notch, will retain headphone jack

The new flagship smartphone will feature an iPhone X-like notch at the top, co-founder Carl Pei has confirmed

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
OnePlus 6 will be successor to OnePlus 5T
OnePlus 6 will be successor to OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 6 will have an Apple iPhone X-like notch at the top of the display, company co-founder Carl Pei has confirmed.

Speaking to tech news website The Verge, Pei said having a notch at the top was only possible by making modifications to smartphone’s front camera, sensors, notification light and earpieces.

The company co-founder said that notch on the iPhone X is larger as it has to accommodate the FaceID apparatus. The notch on OnePlus 6 is smaller than iPhone X’s but is larger than the one on Essential PH1, which is one of the first Android-based smartphones to feature a notch.

Pei said the notch’s dimensions are 19.616mm x 7.687mm, keeping the screen-to-body ratio at 90 percent.

related news

According to media reports, users will not see the notch when the video is playing. The clock will be placed on top-left side of the screen, possibly to make way for more icons.

Hours earlier, Evan Blass, a Twitter personality popular for leaking smartphone images shared a picture showing the rear side of OnePlus 6.

The image also shows presence of, what looks like a 3.5mm audio jack, a speaker at the bottom along with a type-C USB port.

There could be more information from OnePlus in the coming weeks, reports speculate.

Huawei also launched the P20 and the P20 Pro, on Tuesday, priced at 649 euro (around Rs 52,250) and 899 euro (around Rs 72,400), respectively. Both these phones have a notch.

tags #Apple #Current Affairs #iPhone #OnePlus #Technology

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.