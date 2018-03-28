Huawei launches P20, P20 Pro and special edition Porsche Design Mate RS phones

Huawei launched the P20 and the P20 Pro on Tuesday, priced at 649 euro (around Rs 52,250) and 899 euro (around Rs 72,400), respectively.

The phones have kept up with the ongoing trend and feature an iPhone X-like notch at the top and a thin-bezel display.

What came as a surprise is that both phones feature a fingerprint sensor at the front, despite going for a thin-bezel design.

The showstopper, though, came in the form of the P20 Pro’s 40 megapixel RGB camera + 20 megapixel monochrome dual-primary cameras.

P20 Pro specs

The Huawei P20 Pro sports a 6.1 inch display with a resolution of 2,240*1,080 pixels, and density of 408 pixels per inch.

The phone comes with a uni-body design and has dimensions of 73.9 mm x 155 mm x 7.8 mm. It weighs approximately 180 grams.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Hisilicon Kirin 970 processor with 4 cores clocked at 2.36 GHz and 4 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz.

The processor is supported by a 6 GB RAM, combined with 128 GB of internal storage. The phone features a Mali-G72 MP12 GPU.

On the camera front, the phone features a never-seen-before 40MP RGB camera + 20MP Monochrome camera + 8MP telephoto Leica optics camera trio at the rear.

The cameras have an aperture rate of f/1.8, f/1.6 and f/2.4, respectively. At the front, the phone features a 24 MP camera with an aperture rate of f/2.0.

While the primary camera has features like the IR-RGB sensor, a laser-focus module, and a dual LED flash, the front camera features “light fusion technology”, which enables it to click better pictures in low light mode.

Light fusion technology is also available with the primary camera.

The phone comes with a 4,000 mAh battery and comes in Black, Twilight, Pink Gold and Midnight Blue colours.

P20 specs

The Huawei P20 features a 5.8 inch display with a screen resolution of 2,240*1,080 pixels and a density of 428 pixels per inch.

With dimensions of 70.8 mm x 149.1 mm x 7.65mm, the P20 is the lighter among the two new phones, weighing 165 grams.

The phone is powered by the same octa-core Hisilicon Kirin 970 processor with 4 cores clocked at 2.36 GHz and 4 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz.

The processor is supported by a 4 GB RAM combined with 128 GB of internal storage. The phone features a Mali-G72 MP12 GPU.

The big difference between the two phones are the cameras. The P20 sports a 12MP RGB camera + 20MP Monochrome camera duo at the rear with aperture rates of f/1.8 and f/1.6, respectively.

At the front, the phone features a 24 MP camera with an aperture rate of f/2.0. The primary camera has an IR-RGB sensor, which is the same as the beefier P20 Pro.

The P20 comes with a 3,400 mAh battery and is available in Black, Champagne Gold, Twilight, Pink Gold and Midnight Blue colours.

Miscellaneous specs

Both the phones come with EMUI 8.1 out of the box, which is based on Android 8.1. Other features include Type C USB 1.0 connector, NFC, Gyro sensor, Ambient light sensor, Compass, Proximity sensor among others.

Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS

Interestingly, Huawei also launched a super-premium Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS edition at the event.

The phone comes in two variants – the Mate RS 6GB RAM + 256 storage variant, which is priced at 1,695 euro (around Rs 1,36,500), and the 6 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant, which is priced 2,095 euro (around Rs 1,69,000).

The highlight of the gorgeous phone (other than the massive storage) is the under-display fingerprint sensor along with the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone also sports a tri-lens camera similar to the Huawei P20 Pro.