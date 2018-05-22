OnePlus 6 priced at Rs 34,999 launched in India; will be Amazon exclusive

Chinese smartphone-maker OnePlus has launched its latest flagship device the OnePlus 6 in India. The base model of the smartphone will be available for Rs 34,999, exclusively on Amazon from May 22.

Amazon has created a special page wherein users will be notified about the availability of the phone on its site. Amazon is also offering early access to its Prime members, who can purchase the phone on May 21, from 12 pm onward.

The device comes in two variants 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and a larger 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 8GB version has been priced at Rs 39,999. However, both devices do not support memory expansion.

Marvel Avengers Limited Edition

Along with the regular versions, the company has launched a special series – the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition, which offers an 8GB RAM and a massive 256 storage option. The device will feature Marvel themes, a gold alert slider along with Avengers logo at the back of the device. The special edition comes at a premium price of Rs 44,999 and will be on sale from May 29.

The phone, with a tagline of ‘The Speed You Need’, comes with a iPhone X-like notch.

"This is the fastest flagship experience OnePlus has ever created,” the company tweeted, soon after it launched the device globally.

Bullet Wireless earphones

The smart-headphones will cost Rs 3,999 and can be used for up to five hours after charging for just 10 minutes. It sports USB Type-C and users can connect to Google Assistant instantly. The headphones feature a magnetic control and sports powerful 9.2 mm audio drivers.

OnePlus 6 specifications

The device sports a 6.28-inch FullHD+ display (1080*2280p) and has an aspect ratio of 19:9.

It has an all-glass design with Gorilla Glass 5 level protection. The phone is available in Mirror Black, Midnight Black, and a limited Silk White edition.

OnePlus 6 is powered the octa-core 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 accompanied by an Adreno 630 GPU.

The phone features a 20MP + 16MP dual-rear camera setup with an aperture rate of f/1.7. The cameras feature OIS and EIS for better image quality along with large 1.22µm for superior low-light photography. Along with ability to record 4K videos at 60 frames-per-second (fps), OnePlus 6 is the first phone which can record slow motion videos at an incredible 480 fps. The phone also features a 16MP front camera at an aperture rate of f/2.0.

The phone is powered by a 3300mAh battery with Dash-Charge capability. It comes with a face unlock feature which the company claims can unlock the device in 0.4 seconds. The phone also supports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with Oxygen OS layered on top. It is water-resistant and supports dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and a Type-C 1.0 connector.