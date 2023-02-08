OnePlus 11 Concept phone will be unveiled at MWC 2023

OnePlus made a slew of announcements during its recent Cloud 11 event. The company added seven new products – OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Keyboard, OnePlus Pad, and even a router – to its portfolio. However, the smartphone maker didn’t stop there, with one more big announcement.

The company revealed plans to introduced the OnePlus 11 Concept at MWC 2023, which will take place in Barcelona between February 27 and March 2. The OnePlus 11 Concept is the latest concept smartphone from OnePlus and follows the launch of the OnePlus Concept One and OnePlus 8T Concept.

The OnePlus Concept One featured an invisible rear camera system inspired by McLaren. At CES 2021, OnePlus showcased a new version of the OnePlus 8T with a colour changing design, known as the OnePlus 8T Concept.

In its release, OnePlus said its new concept phone would feature an “imaginative design with industry-first technology.” It further added that the “OnePlus 11 Concept does not only reveal the brand’s vision for the future of smartphone, it is also a testament to OnePlus’ commitment to continuous innovation and technological breakthroughs.”

While exact details about the OnePlus 11 Concept smartphone are unknown, the company did tease an aspect of the phone’s design, which does hint to foldable technology. Previous reports have suggested OnePlus foldable smartphones could be in the works and with the recent launch of the Oppo Find N2 and Flip N2, a new foldable phone seems likely.

However, nothing is certain as the company has stated that the upcoming OnePlus 11 Concept will feature an imaginative design and industry-first technologies, which could hint towards a deviation from the traditional foldable norm. We will update you with more information about the OnePlus 11 Concept in the coming weeks, leading up to MWC 2023.

