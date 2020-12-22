OnePlus 8T Concept smartphone unveiled with mmWave radar and colour-shifting back panel

OnePlus recently unveiled a new concept phone that allows the company to showcase new technologies. The new concept phone is based on the OnePlus 8T and is called the OnePlus 8T Concept.



Inspired by natural design and powered by advanced technologies, the OnePlus 8T Concept offers a more natural interaction between user and device via color-shifting ECMF design and mmWave tech.

— OnePlus (@oneplus) December 21, 2020

The OnePlus 8T Concept features an all-new back panel colour-changing film under the glass. The film contains metal oxide and can change its colour from dark blue to light silver based on different applied voltages by changing the valence state of the metal ions. The back glass is etched in a way to mimic the shape of the Pamukkale hot spring terraces in Turkey.

Apart from the new back panel, the OnePlus 8T Concept features a mmWave radar system, which is not available on the standard OnePlus 8T. The mmWave radar system can transmit and receive electromagnetic waves, allowing the device to perceive, image, locate, and track objects.

According to OnePlus, the colour shifting glass can be used as a notification system. The mmWave radar, on the other hand, is embedded below the rear camera module and can be used to detect hand gestures. Additionally, the mmWave radar can be used in sync with the breathing monitor app to track the movement of your chest and can calculate the rate at which you're breathing.