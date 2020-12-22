MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

OnePlus 8T Concept smartphone unveiled with mmWave radar and colour-shifting back panel

The film contains metal oxide and can change its colour from dark blue to light silver based on different applied voltages by changing the valence state of the metal ions.

Carlsen Martin
December 22, 2020 / 05:28 PM IST

OnePlus recently unveiled a new concept phone that allows the company to showcase new technologies. The new concept phone is based on the OnePlus 8T and is called the OnePlus 8T Concept.

The OnePlus 8T Concept features an all-new back panel colour-changing film under the glass. The film contains metal oxide and can change its colour from dark blue to light silver based on different applied voltages by changing the valence state of the metal ions. The back glass is etched in a way to mimic the shape of the Pamukkale hot spring terraces in Turkey.

Apart from the new back panel, the OnePlus 8T Concept features a mmWave radar system, which is not available on the standard OnePlus 8T. The mmWave radar system can transmit and receive electromagnetic waves, allowing the device to perceive, image, locate, and track objects.

According to OnePlus, the colour shifting glass can be used as a notification system. The mmWave radar, on the other hand, is embedded below the rear camera module and can be used to detect hand gestures. Additionally, the mmWave radar can be used in sync with the breathing monitor app to track the movement of your chest and can calculate the rate at which you're breathing.

Additionally, it is worth noting that the radar system doesn't require 5G mmWave networks to enable gesture controls. The OnePlus 8T Concept will not be made commercially available. This is not the first time that OnePlus unveiled a concept device. At CES 2020, OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus Concept One device. OnePlus uses its concept phones to showcase new tech and evaluate whether or not that tech is viable for future OnePlus phones.
Carlsen Martin
TAGS: #OnePlus #smartphones
first published: Dec 22, 2020 05:28 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.