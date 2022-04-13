English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Oil India's Duliajan headquarters in Assam reportedly the victim of a cyberattack

    Oil India said that all systems have been shut down, and a probe is underway to resolve the issue

    Moneycontrol News
    April 13, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Oil India Limited (OIL), the Indian-government-owned oil and gas extraction company has reportedly been a victim of a cyberattack.

    OIL's Duliajan headquarters in Assam was the target of the attack, and the company says it has shut down all affected systems and was working to resolve the issue as quickly as it could.

    Also Read: IMD's Twitter handle hacked

    “We detected the outages in our computers on Sunday. As per protocol, we disabled our systems as a precautionary measure,” OIL spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika told the Express-News Agency.

    Hazarika said that the attack had impacted "some servers and computers" but there haven't been any alarming discoveries regarding data theft yet.

    Close

    Related stories

    "The IT department is yet to ascertain the extent of the damage. OIL is working on solving the issue. Previously too OIL faced such problems, but this time it seems to be a major IT-related crisis which will take time to resolve," Hazarika told news agency, PTI.

    He further added that currently no computer within the premises had access to the internet, and all the systems connected with a LAN, have been taken offline till the damage is ascertained.

    Also Read: UGC India’s Twitter account hacked, flooded with NFT and crypto posts

    Hazarika said that the company was taking help from internationally-renowned security experts. OIL is focusing on restoring connections to the computers in a, "phasewise" manner and added that the attack had not disrupted drilling activities, which are going on as normal.

    Recently, the twitter account of UP's CMO office was hacked for nearly 30 minutes, with the hackers posting 400-500 tweets from the account before it was suspended by twitter, on grounds of unnatural activity.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #cyberattack #Cybersecurity #oil #Oil India Limted #Twitter
    first published: Apr 13, 2022 03:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.