IMD's Twitter handle hacked

Representative Image

New Delhi, Apr 9 The India Metrological Department's (IMD) Twitter handle was hacked on Saturday evening and efforts were on to restore it, officials said. It was not immediately clear who was behind the hacking.

India Meteorological Department's Twitter account hacked pic.twitter.com/3Z9cvXuyFf April 9, 2022

This comes at a time when the IMD handle has been attracting a lot of traffic due to the ongoing intense heatwave in parts of India. "The Twitter handle has been hacked and we are trying to restore it," IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes