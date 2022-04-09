English
    IMD's Twitter handle hacked

    This comes at a time when the IMD handle has been attracting a lot of traffic due to the ongoing intense heatwave in parts of India.

    PTI
    April 09, 2022 / 09:33 PM IST
    Representative Image

    New Delhi, Apr 9 The India Metrological Department's (IMD) Twitter handle was hacked on Saturday evening and efforts were on to restore it, officials said. It was not immediately clear who was behind the hacking.

    This comes at a time when the IMD handle has been attracting a lot of traffic due to the ongoing intense heatwave in parts of India. "The Twitter handle has been hacked and we are trying to restore it," IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.



    PTI
    Tags: #IMD #IMD Twitter #Twitter account
    first published: Apr 9, 2022 09:33 pm
