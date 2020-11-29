Nokia 5.4 specifications tipped amid year-end launch rumours

HMD Global could soon launch a new mid-range smartphone in India. According to a new report, the company is working on the Nokia 5.4, which is expected to come with some design changes over its predecessor.

Details of the Nokia 5.4 are quite scarce at the time of writing this. A new report by NokiaPowerUser states that the smartphone will feature a 6.4-inch display. The screen will come with a hole-punch cutout, instead of a waterdrop notch found on the Nokia 5.3’s display.

There will also be a better processor compared to the Nokia 5.3’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. It is currently unknown which particular chipset will be powering the Nokia 5.4. This chip will be paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal memory.

For optics, Nokia 5.4 will get an improved quad-camera system at the back. The report also mentions that Nokia 5.4 will be available in Blue and Purple colour options.

The device will be unveiled alongside the Nokia 7.3 5G by the end of 2020 if there are no roadblocks in between. Nokia 7.3 5G specifications could include a Snapdragon 690 chipset, a 48MP primary sensor, a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, and a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD.