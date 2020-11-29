PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2020 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia 5.4 specifications tipped amid year-end launch rumours

Nokia 5.4 will be unveiled alongside the Nokia 7.3 5G by the end of 2020 if there are no roadblocks in between.

Moneycontrol News

HMD Global could soon launch a new mid-range smartphone in India. According to a new report, the company is working on the Nokia 5.4, which is expected to come with some design changes over its predecessor.

Details of the Nokia 5.4 are quite scarce at the time of writing this. A new report by NokiaPowerUser states that the smartphone will feature a 6.4-inch display. The screen will come with a hole-punch cutout, instead of a waterdrop notch found on the Nokia 5.3’s display.

There will also be a better processor compared to the Nokia 5.3’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. It is currently unknown which particular chipset will be powering the Nokia 5.4. This chip will be paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal memory.

For optics, Nokia 5.4 will get an improved quad-camera system at the back. The report also mentions that Nokia 5.4 will be available in Blue and Purple colour options.

The device will be unveiled alongside the Nokia 7.3 5G by the end of 2020 if there are no roadblocks in between. Nokia 7.3 5G specifications could include a Snapdragon 690 chipset, a 48MP primary sensor, a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, and a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD.

Previously, it was reported that HMD Global could also unveil the Nokia 6.3 and Nokia 9.3 PureView by the end of the year. However, a recent report claimed that the company has, yet again, postponed the launch of its flagship smartphone to 1H21.
First Published on Nov 29, 2020 10:46 am

