Nokia 9.3 PureView gets a new launch timeline; tipped to feature Snapdragon 875 SoC

HMD Global has reportedly postponed the launch of Nokia 9.3 PureView yet again. The Nokia 9 PureView successor is now tipped to launch during H1 of 2021. The company has been delaying the launch of its flagship smartphone for quite some time. Nokia was previously tipped to launch the Nokia 9.3 PureView in Q3 of 2020, followed by another rumoured launch in Q4 2020.

Nokia 9.3 is now rumoured to launch in 1H21, according to a tweet by Nokia anew. The Nokia community page does not reveal the exact launch date or month. HMD Global was previously tipped to launch the Nokia 9.3 Pureview in November 2020 alongside the Nokia 7.3 5G and Nokia 6.3.

The latest tweet also reveals that Nokia 9.3 PureView could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC. Multiple reports in the past have stated that the company could launch Nokia 9.3 PureView with the current flagship processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Other reports in the past stated that Nokia 9.3 PureView is likely to feature a 120Hz refresh rate screen. The smartphone was also tipped to feature an 108MP primary camera that would support 8K video recording.

There have been several rumours in the past that claimed that the company will launch Nokia 9.1 PureView, Nokia 9.2 PureView, and even Nokia 9.3 PureView with updated specifications.

A recent report claimed that HMD Global would launch the Nokia 9 PureView successor as Nokia 10 PureView. This flagship device would reportedly draw its power from the next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor. Details about the flagship mobile processor and its performance gains are scarce at the moment but we are expecting Qualcomm to launch the Snapdragon 875 SoC at the Qualcomm Summit in December 2020.

Nokia 10 PureView is also expected to feature a Sapphire Glass Display. The report does not share any details behind the material nor reveals the display size or other specifications.

These rumoured specifications are based on speculations and various reports. We would advise our readers to take the leaked launch timeline and specifications with a pinch of salt.