Nokia 5.4 launched with Snapdragon 662 SoC, 48 MP Quad cameras: Everything you need to know

Nokia just announced a new budget phone in its 5 series. The Nokia 5.4 is the latest affordable phone from the company and gets some excellent upgrades over its predecessor.

Nokia 5.4 price

The Nokia 5.4’s price starts from 189 euros (roughly Rs 16,900) in Europe and is available with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. The Nokia 5.4 will be headed to India, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and South America soon. The phone is available in purple and blue colours.

Nokia 5.4 Specs

The Nokia 5.4 is powered by a Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone arrives in two storage configurations, namely 64GB and 128GB. The phone ships with Android 10, although the update to Android 11 is already in the works. The Nokia 5.4 packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support over USB-C port.

The Nokia 5.4 sports a 6.39-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a hole-punch camera cutout on the left. The cutout on the screen houses a 16 MP selfie shooter. The Nokia 5.4 features a circular camera module on the back with a 48 MP sensor at the helm. The other camera sensors include a 5 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The Nokia 5.4 also gets a fingerprint reader under the circular camera module. The Nokia 5.4 could make its way to India as early as sometime later this month.