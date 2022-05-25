New order shipments for Apple MacBook Pro, Mac Studio, iMac, Studio Display and more have been delayed to August

(Representative Image)

Earlier this month, Apple began delaying shipments of new orders for MacBook Pro to July. Now it looks like the supply issues may have been worse than the company was anticipating.

Orders for MacBook Pro along with iMac, Mac Studio and Studio Displays now have an estimated delivery in August.

According to publication 9to5mac, stock 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models have had their delivery dates pushed to late July. If you choose to upgrade a component, the delivery timeline slips even further into early August.

Other devices such as Mac Studio, Studio Display are also shipping late in August. 9to5Google says that if users decide to upgrade any component in their order other than stock parts, the delivery date is pushed by a month.

Interestingly, the delays seem to be the longest if you order directly from Apple's store. Third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy don't appear to be facing the same delivery constraints, suggesting that Apple might be prioritizing its stocks with third-party retailers.

While supply chain problems continue to grow, Apple is looking for new production hubs outside of China. It is apparently in talks with suppliers in India.

Counterpoint, a research analytics firm, suggested that Apple's iPhone production in India is likely to go up from 3.1 percent to 7 percent this year. It already produces the latest generation iPhone - iPhone 13 - in India.





