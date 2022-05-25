English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Experts and leaders discuss how modern digital tools are transforming the media industry. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Apple introduces new Apple Watch Pride Edition bands

    In Celebration of Pride month in June, Apple will be introducing two new Pride Edition Sport Loop bands for the Apple Watch

    Moneycontrol News
    May 25, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Apple)

    (Image Courtesy: Apple)

    Apple has introduced new Apple Watch bands to celebrate Pride month in June. The Pride Edition watch bands come with matching dynamic Pride watch faces in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

    Also Read: Apple eyes India output bump as China virus curbs force iPhone maker to look elsewhere

    The first of these bands is called the Pride Edition Sport Loop. It showcases a new technique that the company is using to remove several of the double-layer nylon textile loops to reveal the word "Pride" written in the same typeface as the original "Hello" greeting from the first Macintosh in 1984.

    Apple says it designed a new color gradient that incorporates the colors of the rainbow mixed with various shades taken from pride flags. The matching animated Watch face called "Pride Threads" mirrors the woven loop of the Sport Loop.

    The second band is called "Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop" and as you might have guessed, comes with the full spectrum of the rainbow with a matching Nike Bounce Apple Watch face. Apple says that the Loop honors, "individuals who are expanding sport for future generations and inspiring others to feel the joy of being authentically themselves."

    Close

    Related stories

    Also Read: Apple shows headset to board in sign it’s reached advanced stage

    Besides the new bands, Apple will also be launching a shot on iPhone campaign that will celebrate pioneers with historic significance in the LGBTQ+ movement. The series will feature work from photographers Ryan McGinley, Evan Benally Atwood, Meinke Klein, Caia Ramalho, Lydia Metral and Collier Schorr.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #Apple Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop #Apple Pride Edition Sport Loop #Apple Watch #Pride Edition Apple Watch Bands
    first published: May 25, 2022 01:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.