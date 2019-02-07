App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New Google Chrome extension tells you if your password has been compromised

Google stated that it uses a technique called as Blinding to scan and match the password with Google’s Database of usernames and passwords without having the need to view them.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

One of the best ways to keep your information secure online is to have a unique and strong password for your accounts that cannot be easily guessed by others. But there can be situations wherein in spite of you having a unique password; the account might get hacked. Search engine giant Google has come up with a solution for helping you check if your password was previously used or compromised and is unsafe to use. 

Called as the Password Checkup, Google added the new tool to its Chrome browser as an extension. It is available on the Chrome Web Store and can be downloaded by any user. How does the extension work? Password Checkup would scan the user’s password(s) and check in its database to see if the password has been previously compromised or has been used. If the tool finds a match of the password with the one in its database, it will alert the user to set up a stronger password. Users can choose to either ignore the suggestion or set up a new password. The tool will also notify users if the same password has been used for multiple accounts as well.

Google confirmed that no one, including the company itself, would know the user account’s information. The company in its blog post stated, “We built Password Checkup so that no one, including Google, can learn your account details. To do this, we developed privacy-protecting techniques with the help of cryptography researchers at both Google and Stanford University,” 

Google stated that it uses a technique called as Blinding to scan and match the password with Google’s Database of usernames and passwords without having the need to view them. 

related news

Last month, Moneycontrol published a story about 22 million passwords getting exposed in a data breach.

Here is how you can install Password Checkup on Google Chrome:

  1. Open Chrome Web Store and type Password Checkup on the top left and click search.

  2. Once the search is finished, the tool name appears on the screen. Click on Add to Chrome.

  3. Confirm that you want to add the extension to your Chrome.

  4. Once the installation is done, a green colour shield will appear on the right of the address bar. You can now use the extension.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #Google #google chrome extension #Google News #Google updates #Password protection #security

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.