MWC 2022 | Realme launches the GT 2 Series, Realme Book Prime and Realme Buds Air 3 at Barcelona

(Image Courtesy: Realme)

Realme opened the 2022 edition of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, with the launch of their premiere GT Series flagships. Both the Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro will go on sale starting on March 11 in Europe, with no other regions announced yet.

The Snapdragon powered smartphones will start at €549 (Approx. Rs. 46,000) and will go up to €849 (Approx. Rs. 71,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage variant of the GT 2 Pro. The 12GB + 256GB variant of the standard GT 2 will cost €599 (Approx. Rs. 50,000), while the base 8GB + 128GB variant of the GT 2 Pro will be priced at €749 (Approx. Rs. 63,000).

Specifications

The standard GT 2 will house a Snapdragon 888 SoC, while the Pro variant will ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Both smartphones will have to two variants with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, to choose from.

Realme GT 2 will have a 6.62-inch Full HD+ display with support for refresh rates up to 120Hz. The GT 2 Pro will have a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. Realme says this is the world's first flat, ultra high-resolution display to be certified A+ by DisplayMate and makes no compromises on the resolution or the refresh rate.

Realme says they have used a new 9-layer cooling structure, that pushes the Snapdragon SoC's to their limit, while keeping them cool under stress.

The company has also collaborated with Naoto Fukasawa, popular Japanese industrial designer, to come up with the world's first bio polymer design that ensures lower carbon emissions, while the material used to build the phone has been derived from bio waste and residue.

On the back is a triple camera module, with a primary wide-angle 50-megapixel Sony sensor combined with another 50-megapixel ultra-wide 150-degree Sony sensor. Rounding out the trio is a 40-megapixel macro camera. The front facing camera is a 32-megapixel sensor.

Both phones run on a 5000mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart charging.

Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W UltraDart Charging

Realme also teased the upcoming GT Neo 3, that will ship with the company's proprietary 150W UltraDart charging technology, that can charge the smartphone from 0% to 50% in just five minutes. This is made possible by the new UltraCharge Charging Architecture which supports charging between 100W to 200W.

Realme says they will concentrate on mass producing phones with the technology.

Realme Book Prime

The company's budget friendly laptop line will continue with the Realme Book Prime that will come equipped with an Intel 11th Gen Core i5-11320H processor and a 2K display. The laptop can be configured with up to 16GB or RAM and 512GB of storage.

Besides this, the Book Prime will have a full-backlit keyboard, slim aluminum chassis, up to 12 hours of battery life and support for Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4. It will also run on Windows 11 out of the box.

The Book Prime will start at a price of €999 (Approx. Rs. 84,000).

Realme Buds Air 3

The Buds Air 3 will support 88ms Super-Low Latency connections, has anti-wind technology that will not let the sound distort, has 42dB active noise-cancellation, a 10mm dynamic Bass Boost Driver, IPX5 certification, support for Dolby Audio and up to 30 hours of playback on a charge.

The Buds Air 3 are priced at €59.99 (Approx. Rs. 5,000)