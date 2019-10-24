Motorola's upcoming pop-up camera smartphone to be called Moto One Hyper

Motorola is rumoured to be working on a new smartphone with a pop-up camera. Recently, the specifications and device details of Motorola’s pop-up camera smartphone had leaked on the internet. As per a leak the smartphone would be launched as Motorola One Hyper.

According to some findings by XDA Developers, Motorola is likely to launch its first pop-up camera smartphone as the One Hyper. The report also confirms that One Hyper will run on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Moneycontrol has previously reported about the alleged specifications of the Motorola One Hyper. The smartphone is likely to feature a 6.39-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with slightly thick bezels, especially the chin. The smartphone would have a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 32MP f/2.0 front-facing camera.

There isn’t an in-display fingerprint scanner on the Motorola smartphone. Instead, it would have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner that would double as an LED notification light for alerts and calls.

The smartphone would have mid-range performance specifications, according to the leaked reports. Motorola One Hyper will get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. There will be a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

As far as optics go, leaked images suggest that the One Hyper will feature a dual-camera setup with a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor. The secondary sensor will be an 8MP f/2.2 depth sensor.

Connectivity options would include NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0 and FM Radio.