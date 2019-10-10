Upcoming Motorola One series smartphone tipped to sport 64MP lens, pop-up camera

Motorola has been rumoured to be working on an all-screen smartphone with a pop-up camera. Renders and sketches of the smartphone have surfaced in the past. The latest development reveals some key specifications of the upcoming Motorola smartphone.

A new report by Spanish website ProAndroid reveals that the all-screen Motorola smartphone would be launched under the company’s One-series lineup. The report includes an image that is claimed to be the Motorola One-series smartphone.

While the name may not have been revealed as yet, key specifications of the Motorola handset are out. The smartphone would feature a 6.39-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with slightly thick bezels, especially the chin.

There isn’t an in-display fingerprint scanner on the Motorola smartphone. Instead, it would have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner that would double as an LED notification light for alerts and calls.

Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. A MicroSD slot would assist in storage expansion. The device would have a relatively small 3,600 mAh battery.

Another highlight of the rumoured Motorola smartphone is its camera unit. The report states that the Motorola handset would feature a dual-camera setup with a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor and an 8MP f/2.2 depth sensor. For selfies, the front pop-up camera is said to house a 32MP f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity options would include NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0 and FM Radio. The Motorola smartphone is said to boot on Android 10 out-of-the-box.