    Motorola to roll out 5G update for its phones by next month in India

    Motorola confirmed that the updates will be rolled by the first week of November 2022

    Moneycontrol News
    October 13, 2022 / 05:48 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Motorola)

    Motorola has confirmed that it intends to update all of it's 5G ready phones for networks in India by the first week of November 2022.

    The Lenovo-owned company also confirmed that it support both SA (Reliance Jio) and NSA (Airtel and Vi) 5G modes and said that it has already rolled out an update for two of its phones - Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Ultra.

    Motorola wants to finish the update cycle for all of its phone by the first week of November 2022.

    In a statement shared with the press, Motorola said that all of its 5G phones, "have hardware support for 11 to 13 5G bands including all 8 Sub 6 GHz 5G bands that have been announced in India."

    The company said that it has already started the, "roll-out of OTA software updates for enabling 5G across both SA (Reliance Jio) and NSA (Airtel & Vi) 5G modes, simultaneously on Motorola devices, enabling consumers to experience seamless 5G across operators."

    It reiterated that both Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion have already received the update and that, "other Motorola 5G devices will be receiving the updates in subsequent weeks, targeting completion by the first week of November 2022.”

    The Moto G62 5G, G82 5G, Edge 30, and G71 5G will receive the update by 25th October. The Edge 30 Pro, G51 5G, Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion will receive the update on 5th November 2022.

    Besides Motorola, Apple and Samsung have also announced that they intend to update their devices by the end of 2022.
    Tags: #5G #Apple #India 5G software update #Motorola #Samsung
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 05:48 pm
