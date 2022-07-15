Motorola showcases 200 MP camera sample, reveals Moto Razr 2022 design

Motorola is gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone later this month or early next month. The phone, touted to be the Moto Edge 30 Ultra, will feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and the world’s first 200 MP camera on a smartphone.

Now, the first camera samples from the 200 MP camera sensor have surfaced online through Chen Jin, General Manager, Motorola China. The camera sample was first spotted by GSMArena. He uploaded the images on his official Weibo account noting that the images were shot in 50 MP resolution using 4-in-1 pixel binning.

According to Chen Jin, 4-in-1 pixel binning delivers better results than the 9-in-1 pixel binning supported on 108 MP camera sensors, including the Moto G200 that was unveiled earlier this year. It is worth noting that the image has been compressed as it was shared on the Chinese social media platform.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is yet to get an official release date in China, although the phone will likely be branded as the Moto Edge X30 Pro in the country. In a separate post, Motorola also teased the design of its upcoming flip smartphone, the Moto Razr 2022.

From the teaser video posted on Weibo, we can see that the Moto Razr 2022 will feature a dual-camera setup on the back. Additionally, the secondary display on the Razr 2022 will be larger than in previous iterations. The video also reveals other key design elements like the Razr’s black finish and newly redesigned hinge.

You can also see a silhouette of the phone folded and unfolded. Motorola previously confirmed that the Moto Razr 2022 would be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, making it the first Razr Flip smartphone to feature a flagship chipset. The chip is also expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Moto Razr 2022 is expected to arrive sometime this week.