Motorola Razr Gold variant goes on sale in India via Flipkart: Check out price, specs, offers

Motorola is having a pretty busy week. The company has already unveiled two entry-level devices and a mid-range Motorola One Fusion+. Now, Motorola is selling the gold variant of its Razr flip smartphone in India.

Motorola Razr Price and Offers

The Moto Razr Gold variant is now being sold through Flipkart for Rs 1,24,999, the same price as the original black colour option. The Motorola Razr is only available in one configuration with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Interested buyers can avail a 5 percent unlimited cashback on transactions with a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card or an Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Citibank credit and debit cardholders can avail a Rs 10,000 cashback, while No Cost EMI payment options begin from Rs 5,209 per month.

Motorola Razr Specifications

The Motorola Razr is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC as opposed to a flagship-grade chipset. Motorola’s foldable smartphone sports a 6.2-inch P-OLED with an 876*2142 pixels resolution. The phone also boasts a 2.7-inch 600*800 pixels G-OLED display on the outside. The smaller OLED screen on the outside only supports notifications and playback controls, but the company is working on adding more custom solutions for the second screen.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The phone has a single 16-megapixel camera sensor for your photography requirements. The screen features a 5-megapixel camera sensor on the inside housed in a notch. The Motorola Razr runs on Android 9 Pie with an Android 10 update expected soon. The device packs a 2510 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.