Motorola One Fusion+ launched with Snapdragon 730, 16MP pop-up selfie camera, 64MP quad cameras

Motorola just unveiled the One Fusion+, its second phone with a pop-up selfie camera after the Moto One Hyper. The Motorola One Fusion+ debuts with a premium mid-range specifications sheet and a decent price tag. The Motorola One Fusion+ is priced at 300 euro (roughly Rs 25,620) and will arrive in Europe later in June.Motorola One Fusion+ specifications
The key highlight of the phone is its 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel, which Motorola calls the 'Total Vision' display. The screen supports HDR10 and offers maximum screen real estate by using a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie shooter.
The Motorola One Fusion+ is powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is leaps ahead of the Moto One Hyper’s Snapdragon 675 chipset. The latter is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage (up to 1TB via microSD card). The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support and runs on Android 10 with the new My UX.
For optics, the One Fusion+ boasts a quad-camera setup that features a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The other camera sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The primary camera sensor features a Quad Bayer design for better low light performance.