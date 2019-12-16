Motorola Razr foldable smartphone to launch 'soon' in India, company confirms

Motorola has dropped a teaser of the Motorola Razr launch in India. The company had previously confirmed about its first foldable screen smartphone’s launch in India immediately after the US launch. The latest teaser by Motorola India does not reveal the exact date but hints that the Motorola Razr would launch ‘soon’ in India.



The iconic #motorolarazr that's built to match your style. Get ready to #feeltheflip of #razr, soon in India. Register now and #bethefirst to know all about it. https://t.co/PEWSO8uzsQ pic.twitter.com/7J3tAONIBy

— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 13, 2019

Motorola India’s tweet shows the foldable Razr smartphone in different angles. Although the official date is yet to be declared, Motorola has opened registrations for users interested in receiving updates. There is no word on the pricing either.

Motorola Razr was first unveiled last month in the US. Compared to other foldable smartphones, the Motorola Razr is priced affordably at USD 1,499 (roughly Rs 1,06,000).

Motorola Razr specifications

The Razr has two screens. On the outside, there’s a tiny 2.7-inch Quick View display, which can be used for performing basic tasks like checking notifications, media controls, and interacting with the Google Assistant. The Quick View display has a 600*800 resolution and a 4:3 aspect ratio. It supports multi-touch and also acts as a scroll pad for the primary display located on the inside. The cover screen can also be used to take selfies using the 16MP primary camera positioned below the display.

Flip-open the Razr by pressing the button that has a fingerprint scanner. There’s a 6.2-inch plastic OLED Flexible Display with an 876*2,142 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a wide notch on top like most Android smartphones for housing the front camera and earpiece speaker.

For USD 1,500, the Razr comes with a 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, which is slightly dated. The processor is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The camera on the foldable smartphone includes a 16MP f/1.7 sensor placed on the cover when folded and comes with many features like Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), Night Vision, laser autofocus, dual-LED flash, etc. There’s also a 5MP f/2.0 sensor on the Motorola Razr that works as a selfie camera when the phone is unfolded.