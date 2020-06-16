Motorola One Fusion+ vs Poco X2 vs Realme 6 Pro: Which is the best smartphone under 20,000 in India?

Motorola just launched a new smartphone in India sub-20K price segment. The Motorola One Fusion+ offers excellent value for money but arrives in a highly competitive market in the country. But still, this phone has the potential to be the best smartphone under Rs 20,000; if it can beat out the competition that is.

So we picked the top two smartphones in the sub-20K segment, the Realme 6 Pro (review) and Poco X2 (review), for an in-depth comparison.

Specs One Fusion+ Poco X2 Realme 6 Pro Processor Snapdragon 730 Snapdragon 730G Snapdragon 720G Display 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 60Hz 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 120Hz, HDR10 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 90Hz RAM 6GB 6GB/8GB 6GB/8GB Storage 128GB 64GB/128GB 64GB/128GB Rear Camera 64MP, f/1.8 + 8MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 5MP, f/2.2 (Macro)+ 2MP, f/2.2 (Depth) 64 MP, f/1.9 + 8MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 2MP, f/2.4 (Macro) + 2MP, f/2.4 (Depth) 64 MP, f/1.8, + 8 MP, f/2.3 (Ultrawide) + 12 MP, f/2.5 (Telephoto) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Macro) Front Camera 16MP, f/2.0 20MP, f/2.2 + 2MP, f/2.4 16MP, f/2.1 + 8MP, f/2.2 Battery 5,000 mAh, 18W Fast Charging 4,500, 27W Fast Charging 4,300 mAh, 30W VOOC 4.0 Fast Charging Software Android 10 Android 10; MIUI 11 Android 10; Realme UI Price (Rs) 16,999 17,999 / 18,999 / 19,999 17,499 / 18,499 / 21,499

Design & Build Quality

The Realme 6 Pro features a glass front and back but uses a plastic frame, while Poco opts for an aluminium frame. The Motorola One Fusion+, on the other hand, has a glass front and plastic back as well as a plastic frame. In terms of build quality, the Poco X2 certainly has the upper hand. However, if you are looking for a full-screen experience without a notch, Motorola seems like the right choice. In terms of finishes, Motorola offers more ‘subtlety’, while Realme and Poco are on the ‘flashy’ side.

Display

All three phones use an IPS LCD panel, but apart from more screen release estate, the One Fusion+ has little else to offer. The Poco X2 has the highest refresh rate of all the smartphones on our list. Additionally, the Poco X2 is the only smartphone here to support HDR10 content. In terms of display, the Poco X2 is undoubtedly the best of the lot.

Performance

The Realme 6 Pro, Poco X2, and Motorola One Fusion+ all have different chipsets. Surprisingly enough, the Snapdragon 730G and 720G are pretty evenly matched when it comes to performance. Although, the Snapdragon 730 on the One Fusion+ is only a few steps behind. Realme and Poco will definitely offer an advantage in mobile gaming, but all three phones should run games without a hitch.

Battery

Motorola has a slight advantage in terms of “battery capacity” and should be able to easily outlast the Realme 6 Pro and Poco X2. Additionally, the One Fusion+’s low refresh rate screen will work to its advantage here, consuming less power. It is worth noting that while Motorola offers the biggest battery, it also features the slowest charging speed.

Software

The Motorola One Fusion+, Poco X2, and Realme 6 Pro, all run on Android 10. Xiaomi’s MIUI 11 skin offers a ton of customisations, while Realme UI delivers a clean software experience. However, none of them can rival Motorola’s stock Android experience.

Camera

In optics, all three devices utilise a quad-camera setup on the back. However, Realme replaces the depth sensor with a 12-megapixel telephoto camera and has arguably one of the most impressive camera setups at this price point. And while both the Realme 6 Pro and Poco X2 feature two front cameras, Realme’s second front camera is an ultrawide shooter as opposed to a depth sensor.

It is worth noting that we have only tested out the camera setups on the Poco X2 and Realme 6 Pro. In our opinion, the Poco X2 has a slight advantage against the Realme 6 Pro in both photo and video capture. However, that advantage is sort of minimised on the selfie front, where the Realme 6 Pro does a slightly better job. We have not tested the Motorola One Fusion+ yet. Still, we imagine that the camera experience is not going to be too far off from that of the Realme 6 Pro and Poco X2, given their similarities.

Conclusion

While all three phones offer excellent value for money, we would have to pick the Motorola One Fusion+ over the Realme 6 Pro and Poco X2 for the reasons below. Although the Motorola One Fusion+ falls short on several fronts, it is not by a huge margin. For us, Motorola seems to have perfectly figured out the hardware and software equation. And the cherry on the cake comes in the form of the memory options.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Although, the Poco X2 and Realme 6 Pro start from Rs 17,499 and Rs 17,999, respectively. Those prices are for the base variants with only 64GB of storage, which seems quite underwhelming in 2020. The One Fusion+, on the other hand, offers 128GB of storage for Rs 16,999. However, the stock Android software experience is still the ‘big sell’ here, and if that is something you do not care about then the Poco X2 might be the better option.