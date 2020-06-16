App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 08:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola One Fusion+ vs Poco X2 vs Realme 6 Pro: Which is the best smartphone under 20,000 in India?

Can the Motorola One Fusion+ outmatch the Realme 6 Pro and Poco X2? Stick around to find out!

Carlsen Martin

Motorola just launched a new smartphone in India sub-20K price segment. The Motorola One Fusion+ offers excellent value for money but arrives in a highly competitive market in the country. But still, this phone has the potential to be the best smartphone under Rs 20,000; if it can beat out the competition that is.

So we picked the top two smartphones in the sub-20K segment, the Realme 6 Pro (review) and Poco X2 (review), for an in-depth comparison.

Motorola One Fusion+ vs Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2
SpecsOne Fusion+ Poco X2Realme 6 Pro
ProcessorSnapdragon 730Snapdragon 730GSnapdragon 720G
Display6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 60Hz6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 120Hz, HDR106.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 90Hz
RAM6GB6GB/8GB6GB/8GB
Storage128GB64GB/128GB64GB/128GB
Rear Camera 64MP, f/1.8 + 8MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 5MP, f/2.2 (Macro)+ 2MP, f/2.2 (Depth)64 MP, f/1.9 + 8MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 2MP, f/2.4 (Macro) + 2MP, f/2.4 (Depth)64 MP, f/1.8, + 8 MP, f/2.3 (Ultrawide) + 12 MP, f/2.5 (Telephoto) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Macro)
Front Camera16MP, f/2.020MP, f/2.2 + 2MP, f/2.416MP, f/2.1 + 8MP, f/2.2
Battery5,000 mAh, 18W Fast Charging4,500, 27W Fast Charging4,300 mAh, 30W VOOC 4.0 Fast Charging
SoftwareAndroid 10Android 10; MIUI 11Android 10; Realme UI
Price (Rs)16,999 17,999 / 18,999 / 19,999 17,499 / 18,499 / 21,499

Design & Build Quality

Close

The Realme 6 Pro features a glass front and back but uses a plastic frame, while Poco opts for an aluminium frame. The Motorola One Fusion+, on the other hand, has a glass front and plastic back as well as a plastic frame. In terms of build quality, the Poco X2 certainly has the upper hand. However, if you are looking for a full-screen experience without a notch, Motorola seems like the right choice. In terms of finishes, Motorola offers more ‘subtlety’, while Realme and Poco are on the ‘flashy’ side.



Display

All three phones use an IPS LCD panel, but apart from more screen release estate, the One Fusion+ has little else to offer. The Poco X2 has the highest refresh rate of all the smartphones on our list. Additionally, the Poco X2 is the only smartphone here to support HDR10 content. In terms of display, the Poco X2 is undoubtedly the best of the lot.

Performance

The Realme 6 Pro, Poco X2, and Motorola One Fusion+ all have different chipsets. Surprisingly enough, the Snapdragon 730G and 720G are pretty evenly matched when it comes to performance. Although, the Snapdragon 730 on the One Fusion+ is only a few steps behind. Realme and Poco will definitely offer an advantage in mobile gaming, but all three phones should run games without a hitch.

Battery

Motorola has a slight advantage in terms of “battery capacity” and should be able to easily outlast the Realme 6 Pro and Poco X2. Additionally, the One Fusion+’s low refresh rate screen will work to its advantage here, consuming less power. It is worth noting that while Motorola offers the biggest battery, it also features the slowest charging speed.

Software

The Motorola One Fusion+, Poco X2, and Realme 6 Pro, all run on Android 10. Xiaomi’s MIUI 11 skin offers a ton of customisations, while Realme UI delivers a clean software experience. However, none of them can rival Motorola’s stock Android experience.

Camera

In optics, all three devices utilise a quad-camera setup on the back. However, Realme replaces the depth sensor with a 12-megapixel telephoto camera and has arguably one of the most impressive camera setups at this price point. And while both the Realme 6 Pro and Poco X2 feature two front cameras, Realme’s second front camera is an ultrawide shooter as opposed to a depth sensor.

It is worth noting that we have only tested out the camera setups on the Poco X2 and Realme 6 Pro. In our opinion, the Poco X2 has a slight advantage against the Realme 6 Pro in both photo and video capture. However, that advantage is sort of minimised on the selfie front, where the Realme 6 Pro does a slightly better job. We have not tested the Motorola One Fusion+ yet. Still, we imagine that the camera experience is not going to be too far off from that of the Realme 6 Pro and Poco X2, given their similarities.

Conclusion

While all three phones offer excellent value for money, we would have to pick the Motorola One Fusion+ over the Realme 6 Pro and Poco X2 for the reasons below. Although the Motorola One Fusion+ falls short on several fronts, it is not by a huge margin. For us, Motorola seems to have perfectly figured out the hardware and software equation. And the cherry on the cake comes in the form of the memory options.

Although, the Poco X2 and Realme 6 Pro start from Rs 17,499 and Rs 17,999, respectively. Those prices are for the base variants with only 64GB of storage, which seems quite underwhelming in 2020. The One Fusion+, on the other hand, offers 128GB of storage for Rs 16,999. However, the stock Android software experience is still the ‘big sell’ here, and if that is something you do not care about then the Poco X2 might be the better option.

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 08:56 pm

tags #Motorola #Poco #Realme #smartphones

