Motorola G9 Plus launched with Snapdragon 730G chip, 5,000 mAh battery, 64MP quad-camera setup

Motorola G9 Plus has been launched in Brazil. The new smartphone from Motorola is an upgraded version of the Moto G9 launched in India. Motorola G9 Plus specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chip, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 64MP quad-camera setup.

Motorola G9 Plus price

Motorola G9 Plus has been launched in a single 4GB + 128GB storage configuration in Brazil. The smartphone comes in Rose Gold and Blue Indigo colour options. Motorola G9 Plus is priced at BRL 2,249.10 (roughly Rs. 31,000).

There is no word on the Motorola G9 Plus India launch at the time of writing this.

Motorola G9 Plus specifications

Motorola G9 Plus specifications include a 6.8-inch full-HD+ Max Vision HDR10 Super Screen display with a water-drop notch on top.

The smartphone features a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Motorola G9 Plus packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support.

There are four cameras on the back of Motorola G9 Plus. These include a 64MP sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera on the G9 Plus.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0,, GPS, USB Type-C, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, etc.