Moto G9 launched in India with Snapdragon 662 SoC, triple rear cameras, 5,000 mAh battery

Motorola has just unveiled a new smartphone in its budget G series in India. The Moto G9 arrives with a triple-camera setup, a large display, clean software, and a new chipset. The Moto G9 succeeds the Moto G8 Plus, as the standard Moto G8 wasn’t launched in India.

Moto G9 Price

The Moto G9 is priced at Rs 11,499 in India and is available in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The Moto G9 is available in two colour options – Forrest Green and Sapphire Blue. The phone will be available on Flipkart on August 31 at 12:00 pm (IST).

Moto G9 Specs

The Moto G9 is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 20W fast charging support, which Motorola claims can offer up to two days of battery life on a single charge. The Moto G9 runs on Android 10 with near-stock UI.

The Moto G9 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision TFT display with 20:9 aspect. The screen features a waterdrop notch that houses an 8 MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens. On the back, the Moto G9 boasts a triple-camera setup in a square-shaped camera module. The camera setup comprises of a 48 MP, f/1.7 primary sensor, a 2 MP, f/2.4 depth sensor, and a 2 MP, f/2.4 macro camera.

The Moto G9 has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader as well as a headphone jack. The phone also features a microSD card slot to expand storage up to 512GB. The Moto G9 also retains a water repellent design from the Moto G8.