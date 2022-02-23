English
    Motorola Edge 30 Pro India launch date announced; to go on sale via Flipkart

    Motorola Edge 30 Pro price in India could be under Rs 50,000, making it the cheapest Android smartphone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 23, 2022 / 02:37 PM IST
    Motorola Edge 30 Pro India launch date has been announced. The company will announce its new flagship smartphone in India on February 24. The USP of the Moto Edge 30 Pro is its performance unit. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which is also found on the newly-launched iQOO 9 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

    Motorola Edge 30 Pro price in India could be under Rs 50,000, making it the cheapest Android smartphone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The phone’s retail box has a price of Rs 55,999, suggesting that the retail price could be below Rs 50,000.

    The Motorola flagship smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart soon after its global launch. The Moto Edge 30 Pro India launch event will kick off at 8 PM IST on February 24. Motorola launched the Edge X30 late last year in China. We can expect the phone to come with the same set of specs as the variant launched in China.

    Motorola Edge 30 Pro specifications 

    The Motorola Edge 30 Pro draws power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The device comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The same performance unit is found on the iQOO 9 Pro (Review).

    The Moto Edge 30 Pro features a 6.8-inch FHD+ POLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 576Hz touch sampling rate. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro has a feature a triple-camera setup on the back. It comes with two 50 MP sensors and a 2 MP depth sensor. The phone is also expected to feature a 60MP selfie camera on the front. It will run Android 12 OS with MyUI 3.0 custom skin on top.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Moto #Motorola #Motorola Edge 30 Pro #smartphones
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 02:37 pm

