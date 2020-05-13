App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola changes its stance; promises two major Android updates for its flagship phone Edge+

Motorola has also confirmed that it will be bringing its flagship Edge+ smartphone to India.

Carlsen Martin

Last month, Motorola launched a much-awaited flagship smartphone in the form of the Edge+. The Motorola Edge Plus debuted as the company’s first 5G flagship and fetched a pretty hefty USD 1,000 (Approx. Rs 75,500) price tag.

However, the company has received quite a bit of flak for only promising one major OS update (Android 11) for the Edge+. Now, Motorola has changed its stance. In a brief statement to Droid Life, Motorola has now promised to offer “at least two major Android OS updates” for the Moto Edge+.

Most Android phones tend to have a relatively shorter update cycle (2 to 3 years) has compared to iPhones, which often see major iOS updates for around five years. So the idea of an expensive handset that only supports one major OS update, which translates to a year and a half of updates, is quite underwhelming.

The Motorola Edge Plus is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The phone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED panel with dual-curved edges and an in-display fingerprint reader. The Edge+ packs a 5,000 mAh battery with wired and wireless charging support.

In optics, the Motorola Edge+ utilizes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera, 8-megapixel telephoto shooter and 3D TOF sensor. The punch-hole notch on the display houses a 25-megapixel selfie camera. The Motorola Edge+ will go on sale in the US and Europe this month. Motorola has also confirmed that it will be bringing its flagship Edge+ smartphone to India.

First Published on May 13, 2020 03:16 pm

