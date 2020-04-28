Flagship Motorola Edge Plus India launch confirmed

Last week, Motorola unveiled its first flagship smartphone since 2016. The Motorola Edge Plus arrived with all the specifications of a premium smartphone but had not got a launch date in India.

The all-new Motorola edge+ is reinvigorating the flagship space with a Bold endless edge screen innovation,Fastest 5G performances with Snapdragon 865 and a monster 108 mpx camera .Here is a sneak peek into what went behind creating the #AbsoluteEverything. Coming soon to India! pic.twitter.com/xhH8wjMREu — Prashanth Mani (@PrashanthMani10) April 25, 2020

The Moto Edge+ is fitted with a flagship chipset, impressive camera setup, premium design, great software, and massive battery, everything you would expect in a flagship. Motorola’s Country Head, Prashant Mani recently confirmed that the Edge Plus would be coming to India, through a tweet.

The Motorola Edge Plus is priced at $999 (approximately Rs 76,000) in the US, while the global variant will cost 1,199 euros (approximately Rs 98,715). While there is no word on the pricing here, we expect the phone to arrive in the ultra-premium smartphone market alongside the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Apple iPhone 11 Pro.

Motorola also unveiled a standard Edge smartphone alongside its flagship smartphone. The Motorola Edge is a premium mid-range 5G phone with the same design but a toned-downed chipset, battery and camera. However, there is no confirmation on whether the phone will arrive alongside the flagship Moto Edge Plus.

Specs Motorola Edge Plus Chipset Snapdragon 865 Display 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ (1080*2340 pixels), 90Hz, HDR10+ Storage 256GB RAM 12GB Rear Camera 108 MP, f/1.8 + 16MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 8MP, f/2.4 (Telephoto) + TOF 3D Front Camera 25 MP, f/2.0 Battery 5,000 mAh battery, 18W Fast Charging, 15W Wireless Charging Software Android 10.0 Price $999 (approximately Rs 76,250)