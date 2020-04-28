App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flagship Motorola Edge Plus India launch confirmed

The Motorola Edge Plus is priced at USD 999 (Approx. Rs 76,000) in the US, while the global variant will cost EUR 1,199 (Approx. Rs 98,715).

Carlsen Martin

Last week, Motorola unveiled its first flagship smartphone since 2016. The Motorola Edge Plus arrived with all the specifications of a premium smartphone but had not got a launch date in India.

The Moto Edge+ is fitted with a flagship chipset, impressive camera setup, premium design, great software, and massive battery, everything you would expect in a flagship. Motorola’s Country Head, Prashant Mani recently confirmed that the Edge Plus would be coming to India, through a tweet.

The Motorola Edge Plus is priced at $999 (approximately Rs 76,000) in the US, while the global variant will cost 1,199 euros (approximately Rs 98,715). While there is no word on the pricing here, we expect the phone to arrive in the ultra-premium smartphone market alongside the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Apple iPhone 11 Pro.

Motorola also unveiled a standard Edge smartphone alongside its flagship smartphone. The Motorola Edge is a premium mid-range 5G phone with the same design but a toned-downed chipset, battery and camera. However, there is no confirmation on whether the phone will arrive alongside the flagship Moto Edge Plus.

Close
Motorola Edge Plus Specifications
 Specs Motorola Edge Plus
ChipsetSnapdragon 865
 Display 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ (1080*2340 pixels), 90Hz, HDR10+
Storage 256GB
 RAM 12GB
Rear Camera 108 MP, f/1.8 + 16MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 8MP, f/2.4 (Telephoto) + TOF 3D
Front Camera 25 MP, f/2.0
Battery 5,000 mAh battery, 18W Fast Charging, 15W Wireless Charging
Software Android 10.0
Price $999 (approximately Rs 76,250)



First Published on Apr 28, 2020 05:07 pm

tags #Motorola #smartphones

