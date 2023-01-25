Moto G73, Moto G53 5G smartphones launched with 120Hz Display, 50 MP Dual Cameras, 5,000 mAh Battery

Motorola launched two new mid-range smartphones in its G series in Europe. The Moto G53 and Moto G73 are the latest mid-tier 5G smartphone that are equipped with Qualcomm and MediaTek chipsets, respectively.

Moto G53, Moto G73 Price

The Moto G53 price in Europe is set at €300 (Roughly Rs 26,700) for the sole 8GB/256GB model. The Moto G73 price is set at €250 (Roughly Rs 22,250) for the sole 4GB/128GB variant. The Motorola G53 is offered in Ink Blue, Arctic Silver, and Pale Pink colours, while the Moto G73 comes in Lucent White and Midnight Blue finishes. The Moto G53 and Moto G73 are expected to launch in India in the coming months.

Moto G73 Specifications

The Moto G73 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 256GB of storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The handset runs Android 13 out of the box with Motorola’s My UX skin on top.

The Moto G73 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen sports a 120Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 405 ppi. The handset also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support. Additionally, the hole-punch camera cut-out on the display houses a 16 MP selfie camera.

On the back, the Moto G73 opts for a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide unit that doubles for macro shots. It features dual-stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Audio and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Moto G73 weighs 181 grams and measures 8.29 mm thick. The handset features a plastic body with a water-repellent design.

Moto G53 Specifications

The Moto G53 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The handset runs Android 13 out of the box with Motorola’s My UX skin on top.

The Moto G53 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen sports a 120Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 269 ppi. The handset also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. Additionally, the hole-punch camera cut-out on the display houses a 16 MP selfie camera.