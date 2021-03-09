Moto G10 Power, Moto G30 launch today at 12 pm in India: Everything you need to know

Motorola Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 launch in India is scheduled for March 9 at 12 pm. The two budget smartphones will launch virtually and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The Moto G10, Moto G30 price in India will be unveiled today at the launch.

Moto G30, Moto G10 Power launch in India

The Moto G10 Power launch is scheduled alongside the Moto G30 at 12 pm on March 9 in India. As mentioned earlier, the two smartphones will be unveiled virtually.

Ahead of the launch, the company has teased the Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 specifications and features.

The Moto G10 Power is essentially the Moto G10 launched internationally but packs a bigger 6000 mAh battery. It is also confirmed to come with a 48MP quad-camera setup. The smartphone is likely to come with an 8MP ultrawide, a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro lens.

It will also run on Android 11 out of the box.

The Moto G30 is likely to pack the same specs as the international model. It will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging. It also has a 64MP quad-camera setup on the back. The device comes with a Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Moto G30, Moto G10 Power price in India will be announced on March 9 at 12 pm.