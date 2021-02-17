Moto G30, G10 budget smartphones launched with Quad-camera setup, 5000 mAh battery

Motorola recently launched two new smartphones in its budget G series. The Moto G30 and G10 focus on camera performance and lasting battery life. The Moto G30 and G10 will launch in some European countries in the coming weeks, although there is no information on whether these devices will make it to India.

Moto G30 Specs

The Moto G30 is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Moto G30 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. Motorola claims that the battery can deliver over two days of usage. The Moto G30 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720*1600 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Moto G30 opts for a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64 MP, f/1.7 camera sensor at the helm. The primary camera is supported by an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. The waterdrop notch on the front houses a 16 MP selfie shooter.

Moto G10 Specs

The Moto G10 is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Moto G10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720p) LCD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

For optics, the G10 gets a 48 MP primary camera sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. The Moto G10 houses an 8 MP selfie camera in its waterdrop notch.

Connectivity options on the phones, include Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, USB-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a hybrid SIM slot, and more. Both devices also use a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and a Google Assistant button on the side. They also feature an IP52 rating, making the device dustproof and resistant to light splashes of water.

The Moto G30’s price is set at EUR 180 (Roughly Rs 15,800) for the base model, while the Moto G10 starts from EUR 150 (Roughly Rs 13,200). The Moto G30 is available in Pastel Sky and Phantom Black colour options, while the Moto G10 is available in Iridescent Pearl and Aurora Grey finishes.