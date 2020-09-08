Microsoft Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X price, launch date leaked

Microsoft has, so far, only confirmed that the Xbox Series X will launch in November, without revealing the exact date.
Xbox Series S price and availability details have been leaked. An image of the rumoured toned-down version of Xbox Series X has been uploaded online, revealing the design and the attached price tag of Xbox Series S.If we go by the leaked image uploaded by tipster Brad Sams, the Xbox Series S console will start at USD 299 (roughly Rs 22,100). The image attached with the tweet shows a cuboidal-shaped white console and a controller placed next to it.
Hello Xbox Series S https://t.co/hQoDBRHt7d pic.twitter.com/2MIF5I6YHO
— Brad Sams (@bdsams) September 8, 2020
Another tipster called WalkingCat has uploaded a four-second video on Twitter showcasing the size differences between the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. By the looks of it, the Xbox Series S is smaller and slimmer than the premium model.
— WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) September 8, 2020
Windows Central claims that Microsoft will set the Xbox Series X price at USD 499 (roughly Rs 37,000), whereas the Xbox Series S will launch for USD 299. Both the consoles are rumoured to launch on November 10.
Microsoft has, so far, only confirmed that the Xbox Series X will launch in November, without revealing the exact date. The Microsoft console will be releasing during the same period as Sony’s next-generation PlayStation 5 later this year.
Also check: Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series X