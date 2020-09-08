Microsoft Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X price, launch date leaked

Xbox Series S price and availability details have been leaked. An image of the rumoured toned-down version of Xbox Series X has been uploaded online, revealing the design and the attached price tag of Xbox Series S.

If we go by the leaked image uploaded by tipster Brad Sams, the Xbox Series S console will start at USD 299 (roughly Rs 22,100). The image attached with the tweet shows a cuboidal-shaped white console and a controller placed next to it.

Another tipster called WalkingCat has uploaded a four-second video on Twitter showcasing the size differences between the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. By the looks of it, the Xbox Series S is smaller and slimmer than the premium model.

Windows Central claims that Microsoft will set the Xbox Series X price at USD 499 (roughly Rs 37,000), whereas the Xbox Series S will launch for USD 299. Both the consoles are rumoured to launch on November 10.

Microsoft has, so far, only confirmed that the Xbox Series X will launch in November, without revealing the exact date. The Microsoft console will be releasing during the same period as Sony’s next-generation PlayStation 5 later this year.

