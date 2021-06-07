MARKET NEWS

Microsoft is working on a major update for Windows

Moneycontrol News
June 07, 2021 / 01:35 PM IST
Earlier in the week, Microsoft made an announcement for an event where it would talk about the future of Windows. There is some speculation as whether the next version will be an update or a completely new experience all together. All the signs so far point towards the latter.

The first clue is that everyone at Microsoft seems adamant on calling it the next generation of Windows and not Windows 10.

The second clue comes from known leaker Evan Blass who confirmed that the event will indeed be for "Windows 11".

Windows insiders have also reported that they are receiving preview builds with the title "co_release" where co stands for Cobalt, which is believed to be a component of the Sun Valley update and that was rumoured to be Windows 11's internal build name.

Now a new support document which leaked suggests that Microsoft could split this year's fall update into two halves. One for home and the other for enterprise.

There is also talk that Microsoft will continue to maintain the current look for Windows for enterprise editions while introducing overhauls to the interface for consumer editions.

TAGS: #Microsoft #Windows 10
first published: Jun 7, 2021 01:35 pm

