Micromax In Note 2 launched in India with iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S21-inspired design

Micromax In Note 2 price in India is set at Rs 13,490.

Micromax In Note 2 launched in India is a new budget smartphone under Rs 15,000. The company has launched the In Note 2 in a single 4GB RAM variant. Micromax In Note 2 specifications include an AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and a 5000 mAh battery.

Micromax In Note 2 price in India

As mentioned earlier, Micromax In Note 2 comes in a single 4GB RAM option with 64GB of internal storage. The device is priced at Rs 13,490. However, it will be available for purchase for Rs 12,490 on Flipkart as part of the launch offers. The device will go on sale via Flipkart starting January 30.

The budget smartphone comes in two colours - Oak and Black.

Micromax In Note 2 specifications

The Micromax In Note 2 has a glass back with the camera module design inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S21. It has a flat frame that resembles the iPhone 13 (Review).

The phone has a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It comes with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. There is a hole punch cutout at the top centre for the 16MP front camera. The device has a quad-camera setup on the back. It comes with a 48MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide camera, and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro.

Under the hood, the phone has a 5000 mAh battery. It comes with 30W fast charging support. It has 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage. Users can expand the storage up to 256GB via a microSD card. The phone runs Android 11 out of the box. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a single speaker.