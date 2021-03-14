English
Micromax In 1 specifications leaked ahead of March 19 launch event in India

The Micromax In 1 price in India is expected to be under Rs 10,000

March 14, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

Micromax In 1 launch in India is confirmed for March 19. Ahead of the launch, Micromax In 1 specifications have leaked. The leaked specifications suggest that the Micromax In 1 price in India could be around Rs 10,000. 

The budget smartphone will come with a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC under the hood, according to XDA Developers Senior Writer Tushar Mehta. He further revealed that the phone will pack a 5000 mAh battery. It is unlikely to have fast charging support. The device will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. We can expect the company to launch a 4GB RAM variant as well.

Mehta further claims that the Micromax In 1 will come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display. It will have a hole-punch cutout for the front camera sensor.

The Micromax In 1 will come with a triple-camera setup on the back. It will have a 48MP primary camera and two 2MP sensors. The phone will have an 8MP front camera sensor for selfies.

Micromax is yet to officially tease any of the Micromax In 1 specifications at the time of writing this.

The Micromax In 1 will be the company’s third smartphone launching in India after marking its comeback last year. 

Previously, Micromax launched the Micromax In Note 1 and In 1b in India. The devices started at a price tag of Rs 10,999 and Rs 6,999, respectively.
TAGS: #Micromax #smartphones
first published: Mar 14, 2021 09:53 am

