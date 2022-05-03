Meta is reportedly developing four new VR headsets

Representative Image

Meta is reportedly planning a new line of VR headsets for 2024. According to online publication The Information, Meta's roadmap for the hardware, hints at four headsets that will be released through 2024, starting with the rumoured Project Cambria VR Headset, due out later this year.

As per the sources close to the publication, Meta will release the Project Cambria headset (codename Arcata) in September this year, followed by an updated version codenamed Funston, in 2024.

The company announced Project Cambria, a high-end mixed reality headset, at its annual conference in October last year. The headset will reportedly include eye tracking and face tracking capabilities. It supposedly also has high-fidelity image quality, enough for you read text and respond in VR. Sources told The Information, that the headset will likely cost $799.

Project Cambria will run Meta's fork of Google's Android OS, and will have processing power comparable to a low-tier laptop. It will have a bigger battery than current Oculus Quest VR headsets, and will feature full-colour passthrough. Passthrough allows VR users to get a real-time view of their surroundings but since current headsets use IR cameras, the passthroughs are not in full colour.

A full-colour passthrough would allow VR headsets to parse images from the real-world as well, potentially opening up applications for combined VR and AR experiences. The headset will also feature sensors, that can detect facial expressions and track eye movement.

The other two planned headsets - codenamed Stinson and Cardiff - will be released in 2023 and 2024.





