Meizu 18 and Meizu 18 Pro launched with Snapdragon 888 SoC, QHD+ 120Hz OLED Display: All you need to know

Chinese smartphone brand Meizu recently dropped two new smartphones in its flagship series. The Meizu 18 series arrived in China today with the 5nm Snapdragon 888 SoC with the integrated X60 5G modem. The Meizu 18 and Meizu 18 Pro are set to go on sale today, with the devices launching in stores on March 8.

Meizu 18 Price

The Meizu 18 is priced at CNY 4,399 (Roughly Rs 49,600) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The phone is also offered in an 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB variant for CNY 4,699 (Roughly Rs 53,000) and CNY 4,999 (Roughly Rs 56,400), respectively.

Meizu 18 Pro Price

The Meizu 18 Pro is priced at CNY 4,999 (Roughly Rs 56,400) for the base 8GB/128GB configuration. The Pro model is also offered in an 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB model for CNY 5,499 (Roughly Rs 62,000) and CNY 5,999 (Roughly Rs 67,650), respectively.

Meizu 18 Pro Specs

The Meizu 18 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ (3200*1440 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Meizu 18 Pro also features a four-sided curved glass on the front.

For optics, the Meizu 18 Pro opts for a quad-camera setup that includes a 50 MP Samsung GN1 sensor and f/1.9 lens, a 32 MP, f/2.2 Sony IMX616 ultrawide shooter, an 8 MP telephoto lens (3x Zoom), and a 3D ToF sensor. On the front, the Meizu 18 Pro’s hole-punch camera cutout houses a 44 MP selfie shooter.

The Meizu 18 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with 40W wired charging and 10W reverse-wireless charging support. The Meizu 18 Pro will come in White, Blue and Grey colour options.

Meizu 18 Specs

The standard Meizu 18 features most of the same specifications as the “Pro” model, from Snapdragon 888 chipset to RAM and storage options. While display specifications are also the same, the vanilla Meizu 18 has a smaller 6.2-inch screen size.

The vanilla Meizu 18 also gets a downgrade on the camera front, with a 64 MP, f/1.6 Sony IMX682 main camera, a 16 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide shooter, and an 8 MP telephoto camera. The 3D ToF sensor is absent, while the selfie camera is downgraded to a 20 MP, f/2.2 shooter.

The Meizu 18 opts for a 4,000 mAh battery with 36W fast-charging support and no wireless charging support. The Meizu 18 arrives in White, Blue and Purple colour options.