Technology

MediaTek announces Kompanio 900T 5G SoC for tablets, notebooks

The new chipset supports Bluetooth 5.2 and allows for a variety of peripheral extensions.

Moneycontrol News
September 10, 2021 / 03:20 PM IST
The SoC is optimised for 2K displays on tablets and notebooks

MediaTek has announced a new SoC for tablets and notebooks called Kompanio 900T. The chipset is built on a 6nm process with an octa-core CPU (2 ARM Cortex-A78 cores, 6 ARM Cortex-A55 cores) and an ARM Mali G68 GPU. It also has the company's proprietary MediaTek APU which will handle all AI tasks on the device.

The SoC supports LPDDR5 memory, up to 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, 5G and WiFi 6. It also supports HDR10+ video playback.

The 5G modem within the chipset will support SA and NSA bands along with full coverage of sub-6GHz frequencies, Voice over New Radio (VoNR) and dual-carrier integration. As for WiFi, there is 2x2 MIMO support and WiFi 6.

The chipset supports Bluetooth 5.2 and allows for a variety of peripheral extensions. MediaTek's custom image quality engine MiraVision also ships with the chipset and dynamically enhances images and videos using the company's APU.

MediaTek claims that the feature can enhance standard definition videos to near HDR quality and HDR10 videos to near HDR10+ quality. This happens in real-time.

Close

MediTek says that the chipset is already being incorporated into a line-up of Chromebooks and tablets but did not give an exact date as to when the products expect to be shipped.

"With the MediaTek Kompanio platform, users can count on incredible mobile computing experiences," said Zeng Baoqing, general manager of MediaTek's Intelligent Multimedia Division.

"The Kompanio 900 delivers robust computing power, outstanding audio and video multimedia features, smooth gaming capabilities and support for the latest 5G and wireless features so users can get the most out of their devices," Baoqing added.
Tags: #Kompanio #MediaTek #mobile SoC
