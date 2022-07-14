LG Tone Free FP9 Review: These self-sanitising TWS earbuds offer premium audio, pack a ton of features

When it comes to TWS earbuds, the Indian market is riffled with competition in just about every price range. Enter the LG Tone Free FP9, one such competitor in the more premium TWS earbuds segment.

Currently available at Rs 16,990 on Amazon India, the Tone Free FP9 earbuds are quite formidable on paper. However, that’s a pretty penny for a set of TWS earbuds, putting the Tone Free FP9 smackdab in the premium space. But are the LG Tone Free FP9 TWS earbuds worth the extra price; well, let’s find out?

Design and Build

When it comes to design, LG has prioritized comfort on the Tone Free FP9 earbuds. The earbuds feature a long stem and a contoured design with medical-grade soft silicone ear tips. They are extremely comfortable to use and don’t cause any ear fatigue, even after prolonged periods. I used the buds continuously for three hours while travelling without feeling the need to remove them due from my ears.

The earbuds themselves weigh roughly 5.2 grams each, which makes them relatively light. You also get a pretty snug fit. I didn’t have to worry about the earbuds slipping out while cycling, despite having to deal with bumpy roads. The touch controls on the stems were also easy to access. In terms of their finish, the earbuds have a mix of matte and gloss, while they come in black and white colour options. The buds also have an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance, so you can use them during extreme workouts.

The LG Tone Free FP9 earbuds come with a circular charging case, although, unlike the usual cases, this one features a UV Nano indicator to sanitize the earbuds every time you place them in the case. The case has a USB Type-C port for charging and a slider button that can be used to connect the earbuds to a device that doesn’t offer Bluetooth connectivity. This works with a USB-C to 3.5mm cable.

All you do is plug one end of the cable to the device and the other into the Type-C port and the case will then forward the audio to the earbuds. The earbuds snap in magnetically in the case, while the Meridian branding is visible as soon as you open the case. The case also features two LED indicators on the front – one for battery level and the other for UVnano status.

Touch Controls

The touch controls on the FP9s are located at the top of the stem of each earbud. The touch controls are responsive and easy to use. The touch area is quite large, making it easy to access the controls on the go. The touch controls on the FP9s can be used to switch playback, pause and play tracks, adjust volume, and bring up the voice assistant. Additionally, they can be customised to your liking using the Tone Free app.

Software

Speaking of the Tone Free app, it is another great part of the FP9s. Apart from customising touch controls, the app also has an equaliser to adjust the sound to your liking. There’s a Game Mode that reduces latency if you were to use the earbuds while gaming and a Whispering Mode that allows you to speak softly into the right earbud to facilitate clear voice calls in crowded areas. You can also activate voice alerts on your earbuds using the app.

The autoplay and pause feature that works when you remove your earbuds from your ears can also be switched on or off in the app. The Tone Free app can also be used to lock the touchpads and control the ANC and transparency modes on the earbuds. Lastly, the Tone Free app also has a Find My Earbuds option that produces a chirping sound to allow you to easily locate the earbud if it has been misplaced. LG’s Tone Free app is exhaustive yet intuitive, making it one of the best companion apps on a set of TWS earbuds.

Battery Life

LG’s latest Tone Free FP9 TWS earbuds offer surprisingly good battery life. In my testing, the earbuds ran for a good six hours at 70 to 80 percent volume with ANC turned on. Turning off ANC should get you a couple of hours more at the very least. And while the earbuds offer excellent battery life by themselves, the case only extends it by a charge and a half, giving you around 15 hours of battery life in total, which is just about average at best.

For me, the six hours of battery life was more than enough, although some travelling greater distances may have appreciated at least two full charges with the case. Thankfully, the earbuds do offer fast-charging support over a USB Type-C port that delivers an hour’s worth of playback with a five-minute charging. Sadly, there’s no wireless charging support.

Performance

The LG Tone Free FP9 earbuds are equipped with good active noise cancellation (ANC) with the option to switch between Low and High ANC depending on your convenience. The active noise cancellation on the FP9s is more than sufficient to keep out noise from traffic, although you will hear the occasional high-pitched horn. You can also turn on the transparency mode (Conversation Mode) to hear someone’s voice clearer while they’re talking to you. Additionally, there’s a Listening Mode that allows you to listen to your music without shutting out the ambient noise in your surroundings. I wouldn’t say the ANC here is segment leading but it tends to get the job done.

LG has once again partnered with premium British high-fidelity audio components and systems manufacturer Meridian for the sound on the FP9s. The sound on the FP9s is more balanced and clearer with excellent channel separation. The soundstage is fairly expansive but the 3D Sound Stage mode takes it up a notch. Meridian’s expertise does tend to show with detailed and natural sound, which is among the best we’ve seen on a pair of truly wireless earbuds, particularly in this price range. While LG could have done a better job with the bass response on the FP9s, the overall audio quality is excellent.

There are several preset sound modes, including Natural, Immersive, Bass Boost, Trible Boost, and 3D Sound Stage. You can also set two custom presets after manually adjusting the sound to your liking on the equalizer. While LG’s premium true wireless earbuds do support SBC and AAC audio codecs, both aptX or LDAC are MIA. Lastly, call quality was also surprisingly good on the Tone Free FP9 earbuds. I didn’t have any problem making or receiving calls indoors and out. The voice came through pretty clear, while the receiver had no problem picking up my voice.

Verdict

As mentioned before, India’s true wireless market is highly competitive, irrespective of the segment you are looking at. However, amid all the competition, LG’s Tone Free FP9 wireless earbuds still tend to stand out. While the case with the self-sanitising UV lighting does steal the show at first, it doesn’t shine for too long. The Tone Free FP9 earbuds are easily the most comfortable set of TWS earphones I’ve used. Additionally, there’s an intuitive app that is easy to use and highly responsive customisable touch controls.

And while ANC could be better on the FP9s, the audio quality is definitely segment-leading. Add to that, wired support, the superb battery life on the buds, and reliable calling. There are some shortcomings, like sub-par battery life for the case, average bass response, lack of some codecs support, and no wireless charging. However, these shortcomings are pretty easy to overlook and were by no means dealbreakers. If you are looking for a good pair of TWS earbuds under Rs 20,000, then I’d have no qualms recommending the LG Tone Free FP9 true wireless earphones.