LG and ZTE pull out of MWC 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak

Undoubtedly the biggest tech event for OEMs, the Mobile World Congress (MWC) sets the tone for the year in terms of smartphone technology and design and this year promises to be no different.

However, the coronavirus outbreak has prompted some smartphone OEMs to skip the MWC 2020 in Barcelona. LG and ZTE announced they would not attend the world's largest mobile trade show.

LG posted a statement confirming that it would skip the event and launch upcoming products at separate events in the near future.

"With the safety of its employees, partners and customers foremost in mind, LG has decided to withdraw from exhibiting and participating in MWC 2020 later this month in Barcelona, Spain," the statement read.

"This decision removes the risk of exposing hundreds of LG employees to international travel which has already become more restrictive as the virus continues to spread across borders," it added.

ZTE told The Verge it is cancelling its press conference at MWC 2020. A spokesperson cited practical issues such as travel and visa delays and attributed xenophobia that has risen due to coronavirus as another reason.

"[We] tend to be an overly courteous company, and simply don't want to make people uncomfortable," the spokesperson wrote.

The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted travel and supply chains around the world. And while a vast majority of cases were reported in mainland China, it has led to open racism against East Asians.