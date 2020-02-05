Coronavirus: Death toll in China rises to 490, total confirmed cases over 24,000

The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak increased to 490 on February 4. China's National Health Commission has announced that the total number of confirmed cases jumped to 24,324.

The commission said that 65 deaths were reported on February 4 — all coming from Hubei province and its capital Wuhan.

As many as 3,887 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection were reported on February 4 itself, the commission said. On the same day, while 431 patients became seriously ill, 262 were discharged from hospital after recovery.

The commission added that 3,219 patients remained in severe condition and 23,260 people were suspected of being infected with the virus.

A total of 892 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery, it said.

Over 2.52 lakh who were in close contacts with patients had been traced with over 1.85 lakh others still under medical observation, it added.

By the end of February 4, 18 confirmed cases had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), including one death. As many as 10 cases were reported in Macao SAR and 11 in Taiwan, it said.

As the novel coronavirus, regarded as the most virulent in recent years, showed no signs of abatement, China has intensified its efforts to contain its spread by opening more hospitals in Hubei province to exclusively treat its patients.

A 1,000-bed makeshift hospital was opened on February 3. Another 1,300-bed hospital is set to be ready on February 5. Both will be run by hundreds of military medical personnel.

All the Chinese cities including Beijing have been reporting daily increase in the cases of the virus, which has no cure yet. The virus has now spread to over 20 countries.

Beyond China

Outside of China, it was the Philippines that reported the first overseas death from coronavirus on February 2, while 176 cases have been reported from abroad so far.

Coronavirus in India

India has so far reported three cases. All three patients from Kerala had recently returned from Wuhan.

India has further tightened visa rules by cancelling the existing visas for Chinese and foreigners who had visited the country in the last two weeks.

On February 2, India temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China in view of the outbreak.

As of now, 647 Indians and seven Maldivians, who have been evacuated from Wuhan and Hubei are in 14-day quarantine at a medical camp in Manesar near New Delhi.

China has struggled to contain the virus despite implementing unprecedented measures, including virtually locking down more than 50 million people in Hubei.

While the virus cases increased by the hour, Chinese health officials attributed the spiralling rate of cases and the death toll to shortages of hospitals mainly in Hubei and its provincial capital Wuhan.

Also Chinese officials have converted the national auditorium and gymnasium in Wuhan into a hospital to exclusively treat growing number of coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on February 4 that the outbreak of the deadly virus does not yet constitute a "pandemic".

In its report, the WHO said dramatic measures taken by China to rein in the virus has prevented significant spread abroad.

The United Nations (UN) health agency's chief also called for greater global solidarity, accusing some governments of wealthy countries of being "well behind" in sharing data on virus cases.

"While 99 percent of cases are in China, in the rest of the world we only have 176 cases," the UN health agency's chiefs aid in a technical briefing to the WHO's Executive Board in Geneva.

Earlier, the WHO categorised the coronavirus as Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).