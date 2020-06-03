App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 08:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lenovo Legion gaming phone with Snapdragon 865 processor appears on Geekbench

Reports suggest that the phone will get a side-mounted pop-up selfie camera.

Carlsen Martin

Lenovo’s Legion brand is synonymous with gaming laptops. However, the company is gearing up to launch a new gaming smartphone under the Legion branding, presumably to capitalise on its brand reputation.

Multiple reports have surfaced about a Legion gaming smartphone since December followed by teasers and leaks. More recently, the Legion phone was spotted on a Chinese certification website. Now, the phone has been spotted on Geekbench.

The Geekbench listing suggests that the Lenovo Legion gaming phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset. Furthermore, the RAM is listed at 8GB, but we expect a 12GB model as well. The phone will run on Android 10 as expected. The device managed a single-core score of 914 points and a multi-core score of 3,370 points.

Close

The Legion Gaming Phone is expected to feature a high refresh rate OLED display. Lenovo claimed the phone would support 90W fast charging support. However, the certification reveals that the company is offering a 45W charging adapter in the box, which likely means the 90W charging brick could be sold separately.

related news

Lenovo’s gaming phone is also expected to feature a dual-camera setup on the back comprising of a 64-megapixel primary sensor and 16-megapixel ultrawide snapper. Previous reports have suggested that the phone will get a side-mounted pop-up selfie camera.

Source: MySmartPrice

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 08:04 pm

tags #gaming #Lenovo #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap June 3: Dubai to open malls with full capacity; 40 test positive from one containment zone in Goa

Coronavirus wrap June 3: Dubai to open malls with full capacity; 40 test positive from one containment zone in Goa

Undertake ENT operations for COVID-19 patients only in emergency cases: Health Ministry

Undertake ENT operations for COVID-19 patients only in emergency cases: Health Ministry

UK's Prince Charles says coronavirus reset is a new chance for sustainability

UK's Prince Charles says coronavirus reset is a new chance for sustainability

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.