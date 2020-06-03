Lenovo Legion gaming phone with Snapdragon 865 processor appears on Geekbench

Lenovo’s Legion brand is synonymous with gaming laptops. However, the company is gearing up to launch a new gaming smartphone under the Legion branding, presumably to capitalise on its brand reputation.

Multiple reports have surfaced about a Legion gaming smartphone since December followed by teasers and leaks. More recently, the Legion phone was spotted on a Chinese certification website. Now, the phone has been spotted on Geekbench.

The Geekbench listing suggests that the Lenovo Legion gaming phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset. Furthermore, the RAM is listed at 8GB, but we expect a 12GB model as well. The phone will run on Android 10 as expected. The device managed a single-core score of 914 points and a multi-core score of 3,370 points.

The Legion Gaming Phone is expected to feature a high refresh rate OLED display. Lenovo claimed the phone would support 90W fast charging support. However, the certification reveals that the company is offering a 45W charging adapter in the box, which likely means the 90W charging brick could be sold separately.

Lenovo’s gaming phone is also expected to feature a dual-camera setup on the back comprising of a 64-megapixel primary sensor and 16-megapixel ultrawide snapper. Previous reports have suggested that the phone will get a side-mounted pop-up selfie camera.

Source: MySmartPrice



