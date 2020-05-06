Lenovo Legion gaming phone leak reveals futristic design, SD 865 SoC, 90W fast-charging support

Lenovo is reportedly close to launching its first gaming smartphone under its Legion brand. While details about this phone are relatively unknown, a recent leaked promotional video gives us a first look at the device.

The images of the new Lenovo Legion smartphone have been revealed courtesy of XDA-Developers. According to the website, the phone’s bold and unique design appeared in an unreleased marketing video.

The images of the phone showcase a dual-camera setup on the back with the camera modules in the middle of the phone. Additionally, there is no notch on the front, pointing to a pop-up selfie shooter. From the looks of it, the Legion phone sets out to be one of the boldest and unique design.

Lenovo has confirmed a few details about its Legion gaming smartphone. The Lenovo Legion will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC with a 5G modem. The phone will also support 90W fast-charging support. A previous teaser video also suggests that there will be a second USB-C port to the side of the Legion phone.

You can also expect an improved cooling system and a stereo speaker system with a big 1.4 cc chamber for better sound. The Legion phone could also get UFS 3.0 storage and LPDDR5 RAM standards. The phone is expected to sport a 144Hz AMOLED display with a 270Hz touch sampling rate. The Lenovo Legion phone will ship with Android 10. However, its ZUI 12 skin will include heavy customisations and be called Legion OS.

The two shooters on the back will include a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera, while the front-facing shooter is said to have a 20-megapixel sensor. It is worth noting that these leaked images may not be accurate, especially considering this wild design.