App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 08:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lenovo Legion gaming phone leak reveals futristic design, SD 865 SoC, 90W fast-charging support

The phone will feature 90W fast charging support.

Carlsen Martin

Lenovo is reportedly close to launching its first gaming smartphone under its Legion brand. While details about this phone are relatively unknown, a recent leaked promotional video gives us a first look at the device.

The images of the new Lenovo Legion smartphone have been revealed courtesy of XDA-Developers. According to the website, the phone’s bold and unique design appeared in an unreleased marketing video.

The images of the phone showcase a dual-camera setup on the back with the camera modules in the middle of the phone. Additionally, there is no notch on the front, pointing to a pop-up selfie shooter. From the looks of it, the Legion phone sets out to be one of the boldest and unique design.

Close

Lenovo has confirmed a few details about its Legion gaming smartphone. The Lenovo Legion will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC with a 5G modem. The phone will also support 90W fast-charging support. A previous teaser video also suggests that there will be a second USB-C port to the side of the Legion phone.

related news

Photo Credit: XDA Developers

You can also expect an improved cooling system and a stereo speaker system with a big 1.4 cc chamber for better sound. The Legion phone could also get UFS 3.0 storage and LPDDR5 RAM standards. The phone is expected to sport a 144Hz AMOLED display with a 270Hz touch sampling rate. The Lenovo Legion phone will ship with Android 10. However, its ZUI 12 skin will include heavy customisations and be called Legion OS.

The two shooters on the back will include a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera, while the front-facing shooter is said to have a 20-megapixel sensor. It is worth noting that these leaked images may not be accurate, especially considering this wild design.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 08:26 pm

tags #gaming #Lenovo #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Shashi Tharoor raises concerns with PM Modi over protocols for repatriation of stranded Indians from abroad

Shashi Tharoor raises concerns with PM Modi over protocols for repatriation of stranded Indians from abroad

Trump says coronavirus task force to work 'indefinitely,' shift focus

Trump says coronavirus task force to work 'indefinitely,' shift focus

Most employees anxious to return to office after lockdown on health concerns: Survey

Most employees anxious to return to office after lockdown on health concerns: Survey

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.